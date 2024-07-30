United Real Estate Continues North Texas Expansion with REAL Dallas Properties & Management Merger

REAL Dallas Properties is the third North Texas brokerage to join United in the past 12 months

DALLAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate announced a merger today between United Real Estate | Dallas and REAL Dallas Properties & Management, adding 70 agents to United's Dallas operations and expanding its North Texas presence to more than 800 agents.

In this move, REAL Dallas Properties will transition from a brokerage commission-split model to a transaction-fee model, allowing agents to retain 100% of the gross commission earned on each transaction. In doing so, United places agents in the best possible position to negotiate competitive client fees and win more business.

REAL Dallas Properties' agents gain access to United's offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Frisco and Houston. The union adds United's differentiating marketing, support services and technology.

Broker and co-owner Luna Zenati explains why United was the right fit at the right time, "We are thrilled about our merger with United because we feel the culture and commission model are the right fit. We are blending the best of both worlds: maintaining our culture and strong group of agents while adding a national partner and its array of resources at no cost to our agents. In this merger, they are getting a raise. Not to mention, they can access exciting services they never had before, such as PPO health plans, wealth management & retirement planning, LeadBoost, Marketing Hub and national training. We are upgrading and becoming better versions of ourselves."

Co-owner Nieke Valadez comments on the benefits of United's model, "With upcoming changes in our industry, we are preparing our agents with the flexibility in how they do business. Our transition from a brokerage commission-split model to a transaction-fee model means they can negotiate more competitive client fees and win more business in any type of market. As owners, we spend most of our time caught up in daily brokerage activities, and this merger will eliminate much of those duties, allowing us to spend more time developing business relationships, recruiting and doing what we love – real estate. We are positioning ourselves to grow and expand resources so that our agents can better compete and win clients."

President of United Real Estate Rick Haase commented on the synergies created in the union, "It makes great sense for Luna and Nieke to be joining United today. Their experience and positive, passionate energy will contribute to our growth and success in the Greater Dallas operations, and their agents will have more services, supports and tools that will provide a great lift to their businesses and client outcomes."

Founded in 2011, United's fee-based model has become one of the most successful in America, propelling the company's growth from the 139th-largest brokerage in transaction count in 2019 to the 8th-largest today. The brokerage has been recognized by Inc. 5000 multiple times as one of the fastest-growing U.S. companies. Its model is considered an "industry disruptor," only charging agents one flat fee for every transaction instead of requiring agents to pay the brokerage a percentage of their earnings.

The fee-based brokerage model is the best example of free enterprise in the industry, allowing agents to negotiate costs for services rendered. United's continued success, even while U.S. home sales are slowing, is evidence of product fit-to-market that consumers are benefiting from every day.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

