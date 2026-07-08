United Real Estate Group Ranks No. 2 in Kansas City by Sales Volume and Transactions

Fueled by mergers and recruiting initiatives, the company achieved a 38% surge in agent count in 2025, further strengthening its path toward market leadership in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Real Estate Group has been named the No. 2 largest residential real estate firm in the Kansas City metro based on both sales volume and transaction sides, according to the Kansas City Business Journal's 2026 ranking of the area's top brokerages. The annual list, which evaluates firms based on 2025 production, reported more than $21.9 billion in combined local transactions among the region's leading companies.

United Real Estate Group is ranked Kansas City's second largest real estate company in homes sold and sales volume.

The recognition reflects the strength of United's Kansas City footprint, including its owned brokerage, Platinum Realty, United Country Real Estate and its affiliate United Real Estate | Kansas City. Together, these operations contributed to a combined $3.63 billion in local residential sales and more than 10,200 transaction sides, positioning United firmly among the market's top performers.

"Our Kansas City operations continue to demonstrate what's possible when agents are empowered with a platform built for their success," said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group. "We've experienced strong recruiting momentum in this market, with growth up 38% in 2025. Agents recognize the value of a model that lets them keep more of what they earn while eliminating unnecessary costs, and that's fueling sustained expansion across the region."

United Real Estate's growth in Kansas City has been driven by a model that prioritizes agent flexibility, efficiency and earnings. Agents are free to choose which marketing and business tools they wish to use to meet the specific needs of their clients, resulting in higher productivity and a stronger client experience. This approach continues to resonate with experienced professionals seeking greater control over their business expenses with a company that can adapt with greater speed for their success.

"Our significant investments in our proprietary Agent Productivity Platform, BullseyeAI, and new product offerings have accelerated productivity in favor of agent and client economics," Duffy added. "Because we built and own our technology, we're able to make enhancements and roll out new tools and services quickly as market conditions and agents' needs shift."

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan, urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based and recently AI-enabled Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools, producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes over a decade-long investment in data and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse, generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 24,500 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced 91,700 transactions and $37.0 billion in sales volume in 2025. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

Media Contact:

April Gonzalez

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504-237-3500

SOURCE United Real Estate Group