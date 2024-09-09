United Real Estate Is No. 1 Fastest-Growing National Brokerage by Revenue and Best Positioned in a Post-Settlement World

An eight-time Inc. 5000 company, United's transaction-fee model became successful by delivering exactly what plaintiffs wanted all along: free enterprise

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate is once again one of the fastest-growing privately held U.S. companies, ranked in the Inc. 5000 for the eighth year. The ranking considers the three-year average growth rates of 5,000 U.S. companies representing a significant segment of the economy.

United Real Estate is now an eight-time Inc. 5000 company, among the fastest-growing in the U.S. and the No. 1 fastest-growing national real estate brokerage

"Much has been written about how to lead and how to thrive in ambiguity and in periods of great change. The NAR class action lawsuit and resultant changes in the way buyers and sellers now handle agent compensation and a historically rapid increase in interest rates to get inflation under control created a tremendous amount of turbulence and ambiguity," said Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group. "The paradox in all of this is that United Real Estate has benefited from this turbulence. The migration of agents to our higher payout model, which has been underway for a decade, has accelerated. When the dust settles, we will view the challenging past few years not as 'dark days' but as days when the fulcrum shifted in our favor, and the market moved towards us, our agents and our clients."

In July 2024, REALTrends revealed that United grew faster than every brokerage in the real estate sector with a 727% five-year growth rate. United is now recognized as the No. 1 Fastest-Growing Brokerage by transactions, No. 1 Fastest-Growing National Brokerage by revenue, No. 1 Most-Trusted Flat-Fee Brokerage and No.1 Largest Flat-Fee Brokerage by transactions.

Founded in 2011, United's fee-based model has become one of the most successful in America. Unlike traditional incumbents with lower payouts to agents, United's model is considered an "industry disruptor," only charging agents one flat fee for every transaction instead of requiring agents to pay the brokerage a greater percentage of their earnings, known as a commission split.

The fee-based brokerage model is the best example of free enterprise in the industry, where agents are unincumbered by commission splits and free to negotiate and lower costs for services to win business. United's continued success, even while U.S. home sales are slowing, is evidence of product fit-to-market that agents and consumers benefit from every day.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

Contact

