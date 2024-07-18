United Real Estate Is the No. 1 Fastest-Growing Residential Brokerage with 727% Growth Rate

National ranking compared five-year percentage growth in transactions of the nation's fastest-growing independent and franchised brokerages

DALLAS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Real Estate has claimed the top position in the RealTrends Verified ranking, GameChangers, demonstrating astounding growth with a 727% increase in real estate transactions over the past five years. This respected ranking, compiled annually by RealTrends, evaluates the five-year transaction side percentage growth of companies featured in the RealTrends 500, highlighting those that have achieved exceptional expansion.

United Real Estate grew faster than every residential real estate companies over the past five years, as reported in the 2024 RealTrends Verified ranking.

The 2024 Game Changers ranking included independent brokerage firms and franchises that exhibited remarkable growth in their transaction counts. Among them, United Real Estate earned top spot, significantly outpacing its competitors. Since 2019, the company has completed 13 mergers and acquisitions, with major regional independent brokerages joining.

United Real Estate Group Chief Executive Officer Dan Duffy attributes this remarkable achievement to a combination of organic growth and strategic mergers and acquisitions. Duffy states, "United's growth was both organic and strategic M&A activity through late 2022. With a contracted market in 2023 and continuing into 2024, all of our growth is organic growth on a highly advantaged business model which, because of deep investments, United can deliver equal or superior programs to its affiliated agents while offering the best agent compensation plans."

While United's business model and this ranking's proof of the firm's fit-to-market are important, equally important are operational excellence, nimbleness and delivery of value to agents and clients. In the past 24 months, United has launched differentiating services, such as health insurance, financial wellness and retirement planning, lead generation platform, new CRM and marketing systems.

United Real Estate President Rick Haase points to teamwork and execution, "It's beyond gratifying to be executing our plan at a level that is contributing to our agents', brokers' and clients' success and to be able to affect change that enhances both our shareholder and stakeholder value. This team truly has a rare assemblage of talent, skills and experience at work to make all of this happen – and happen over an extended number of years. Kudos to our agents, employees and brokers!"

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

Media contact:

April Gonzalez

Media & Investor Relations

[email protected]

504-237-3500

SOURCE United Real Estate