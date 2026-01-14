United Real Estate Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Residential Real Estate Investment Program for its Agents to Build Wealth as Investor-Entrepreneurs

United's URESI Program Is Offered Exclusively to United Affiliated Agents

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Real Estate today announced the launch of the United Residential Investment (URESI) Program, a comprehensive offering that empowers its agents to build long-term wealth and financial stability by becoming residential real estate investor-entrepreneurs.

United Residential Investment (URESI) is a comprehensive system that guides agents to becoming successful property investors. The first-of-its-kind program includes a mentorship community, interactive courses, workshops, underwriting models, lending, insurance, rehab partners and resources to ensure agents achieve their investment and wealth-building goals.

Developed by United exclusively for its agents, URESI is a proprietary and comprehensive platform that guides agents through the process from being curious about investing in residential real estate to fully leveraging their real estate expertise to build income-producing and value-appreciating portfolios of properties.

The program rests on an interactive and supportive community led by deeply experienced residential real estate investor-experts and includes mentorship, 14 new world-class interactive courses, underwriting models, live deal-making events, workshops, on-demand resources, lending, insurance, rehab partners and more to ensure all URESI community members achieve their investment and wealth-building goals.

"Our agents now have a community of like-minded investment-curious agents, experienced agent investor professionals and the tools to create their own income and wealth-producing portfolios," said Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group. "I can't think of a single new program launch that I have been more excited about in my thirty years as CEO of global companies than URESI. This is an exciting moment for United's agents."

Duffy added, "United exists for one and only one purpose: to improve the financial trajectory of our agents' and brokers' careers and lives. We don't believe any other national firm has ever offered a program like this to its agents. It's a one-of-a-kind program that presents a massive investment by United and a massive opportunity for our agents to benefit from property appreciation, cash flow and increased income. Real estate agents are uniquely positioned to succeed because of their insider market knowledge, ability to secure properties before other investors and, when trained, the ability to recognize high-yield rental opportunities. We are thrilled to bring the URESI community to our existing agents and will provide the program to new agents as they join one of our affiliated brokerages across the country."

A New Path to Building Wealth

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for real estate agents is just over $58,000, with the top performers earning substantially more than the median. However, agents who invest in residential properties can significantly boost their cash flow and earnings with passive rental income while building wealth as their properties appreciate and their equity in those properties grows. The average 10-year ROI for residential real estate is 41.7% according to one report by iPropertyManagement. For a portfolio worth $4 million—10 properties at $400K each—this could result in $1.6 million in appreciation over 10 years, plus $400K–$600K in mortgage principal paydown, depending on financing.

Mentorship and community

Beyond financial gain, URESI has already become a community of motivated investors. Participants gain access to mentorship, deal flow and peer support—all within a built-in accountability ecosystem. The program is designed to help agents not only succeed but sustain their success and build generational wealth for their families and communities. From first-time investor agents to deeply experienced investor pros, URESI provides personal, professional and financial growth opportunities.

URESI aligns with United's core values of Family, Excellence, Fiscal Responsibility and Seeing Things Differently. It is part of United's broader Financial Wellness Program, which includes offerings like healthcare plans for independent contractors, retirement and wealth management services, estate & trust planning, investment vehicles and maximized agent compensation plans with the highest payout to agents in the industry, so agents take home almost everything they earn.

