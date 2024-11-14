United Real Estate Partners Announces Merger with Real Estate Resource Group

The combined operations include three offices in New Orleans, Metairie and Mandeville, with nearly 200 agents now under the United banner. As part of the partnership, RERG affiliates will access powerful property marketing and branding platforms, an agent training and professional development system, healthcare plans, wealth planning services and United's suite of innovative programs that create outstanding transactions for agents and clients.

United Real Estate President Rick Haase reflected on the company's strategic growth strategy, "The accelerating growth now happening in the Greater New Orleans market is gratifying and will continue in the months ahead. Our mission is to improve the financial trajectories of brokerages and agents by delivering uncharacteristically high levels of support and services. This enables organic agent growth and mergers and acquisitions alike. I am very excited about the many synergies between United Partners and Real Estate Resource Group; both companies will be stronger than ever before because of the merger."

Managing Partner of Real Estate Resource Group Ken Rayer describes why United was the best fit for their company, "We saw how many Agents were moving to United, which piqued our interest and enticed us to explore what they were offering. Many companies have approached us over the years, but United was the best fit. They have a flat-fee agent compensation model similar to ours and will provide our agents with the level of support and resources only a large national partner can offer.

It was important to ensure our agents were comfortable with the move. We didn't want to join a commission-split model brokerage, which would increase their cost of doing business. Instead, we are actually giving them a raise and adding a suite of new tools, new office locations and a larger support team at no cost to them."

United | Partners CEO Tom Bookhardt explains how the merger supports organizational growth and enhanced support and services for agents and clients, "This strategic partnership aligns our strengths, enhances our service offerings and ultimately elevates the value we bring to our clients and the communities we serve. By combining our resources and expertise with RERG, we're building a stronger, more resilient brokerage that is well-positioned for the dynamic future of our industry.

Through this collaboration, we will expand our reach, share best practices and provide our agents with even greater opportunities for growth. We're confident this union will enable us to meet and exceed the market demands with innovative solutions and unmatched dedication to our clients' success."

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

