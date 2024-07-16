United Real Estate Reaches Nationwide Settlement in Gibson v. National Association of Realtors, et. al.

United is removing legal distractions to continue its unmatched growth as the No. 1 fastest-growing real estate company in the nation over the past five years

DALLAS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate announced today that it has reached a nationwide settlement in the Gibson v. National Association of Realtors, et. al, matter. The settlement agreement, which is subject to approval by the Court, includes the release of United Real Estate's related entities and franchisees from the claims brought by the Gibson plaintiffs as well as any similar legal actions on a nationwide basis.

As part of the settlement agreement, United Real Estate will pay $3.7 million into a settlement fund. Additionally, United Real Estate has agreed to adhere to certain business practices many of which United has had in place previous to the litigation. While United Real Estate continues to deny the allegations made in the Gibson lawsuit and in no way acknowledges any wrongdoing, this settlement is the best course of action as it will save United Real Estate significant legal fees and allow the company to move forward with its industry-leading flat fee business model.

"We are a 10-plus year positive disruptor in the real estate space," said Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group. "We have always been committed to providing the best support and value for our brokers and agents. This settlement allows us to focus on empowering agents with the tools and resources they need to compete and serve their clients with excellence, without the burden of prolonged litigation."

United Real Estate provides differentiating, proprietary support programs such as lead generation and conversion tools, financial wellness programs, and automated personal marketing systems that pair with the highest agent compensation plans available. Despite the lawsuit, United continues to grow its network of affiliated agents, even as the total number of real estate licensees has declined nationwide. The lawsuit, while an expensive distraction, has resulted in more agents joining United seeking to protect and advance their real estate careers.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 159 offices and more than 21,000 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com .

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com . Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com .

Contact: April Gonzalez

Media & Investor Relations

[email protected]

504-237-3500

SOURCE United Real Estate