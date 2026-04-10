United Real Estate Richmond Broker, Eric Lin, Appointed Director of the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity

RICHMOND, Va., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Real Estate Richmond congratulates longtime Broker and Leader Eric Lin on his appointment as Director of the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, announced by Governor Abigail Spanberger as part of new leadership appointments within the Commonwealth.

Lin, a founding agent of United Real Estate Richmond, has been with the brokerage for 11 years and is the recipient of its 2015 "United for the FutURE" award, recognizing outstanding leadership, service and impact.

In his new role, Lin will oversee statewide efforts to support small, women‑ and minority‑owned businesses and strengthen supplier diversity across Virginia, focusing on education, access to capital and economic opportunity to spur job creation and growth.

United Real Estate Richmond leadership emphasized that his appointment reflects the values, professionalism and community commitment fostered within the organization.

"Eric has been a highly respected professional and an integral part of our organization. While we are saddened to see him step away from our Broker Management Team, we are extremely proud of this well-earned opportunity. His leadership will play a critical role in advancing small business growth and expanding opportunities across the Commonwealth," stated United Real Estate Richmond CEO & Senior Managing Broker, John S Finn Jr. "Eric has made a lasting impact at United, and we are confident he will continue to lead with purpose and influence on a much broader stage. His impact will extend far beyond our brokerage and into communities across the Commonwealth."

Governor Spanberger's announcement named Lin alongside other senior appointments within Virginia's Commerce and Trade agencies, underscoring the administration's focus on economic development, housing and inclusive growth.

About United Real Estate | Richmond

United Real Estate Richmond is the largest black-owned real estate brokerage in Virginia, supporting over 250 affiliated real estate professionals. Founded by John and Jeffery Finn, it has become one of the fastest-growing companies in America, as noted by Fortune Magazine. For more information: Careers at United | Richmond

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 37 states with 170 offices and more than 22,250 agents. The company produced over 74,000 transactions and $30.3 billion in sales volume in 2025. For more information, visit our official newsroom and access the full press release, multimedia assets and our latest news at the official United Newsroom.

Media Contact

John S Finn Jr

United Real Estate Richmond

[email protected]

(804) 513-5355

SOURCE United Real Estate