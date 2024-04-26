United Real Estate Unveils Financial Wellness Services Nationally

Groundbreaking program to improve financial, physical and mental wellness for 23,000 agents nationwide

DALLAS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate (United) announced the official rollout of its Financial Wellness Program. The curated bundle of services bridges longstanding gaps for independent contractors.

In addition to an ever-growing suite of marketing tools, lead generation tools, and unique commission structures that maximize an affiliate's income, United's agents and owners will now have access to a comprehensive Financial Wellness Program.

The Financial Wellness Program bridges longstanding gaps for self-employed real estate practitioners. United Real Estate has unveiled a groundbreaking Financial Wellness Program that holistically addresses the long-term financial, health and well-being of its affiliates.

The package of benefits includes healthcare and family wellness plans specifically designed for independent contractors, company-sponsored financial literacy tools to guide affiliates through debt elimination, budget planning, and programmed savings with targeted goals aimed at understanding and managing money. The final pillar of the program is estate & trust planning, tax preparation, investment vehicles and retirement planning. All are resulting from new efforts by United to holistically address the long-term financial, health and well-being of its affiliates.

While much of the real estate industry is pulling back on resources for its affiliates, United is directing more investment to strategic initiatives. The Financial Wellness Program is projected to build tens of millions of dollars in true wealth for United's agents and families, based on the measured results from a pilot study. The initial pilot, involving 600+ enrollees across three brokerages, led to a combined Financial Turnaround of over $600,000 for the participants within just months of the rollout – a remarkable financial result.

"We are solving longstanding problems for self-employed practitioners. Unlike W2 employees, real estate agents do not traditionally have access to 401K retirement plans, healthcare plans or other wealth management services, for example," explained Phillip Cantrell, EVP-Strategy. "Our direct investment in services that have the power to improve the financial trajectories of our agents' lives is not only revolutionary but also perfectly aligns with our mission."

Key components of the Financial Wellness Program include curated partners United has secured on behalf of its agents and integrated within its proprietary Bullseye™ Agent Productivity Platform.

Better Income: United Agents retain 96% GCI – the most of any national brokerage, as documented by real estate strategist and author Mike DelPrete.





Health & Wellness services: access to affordable, high-quality PPO health, dental and vision plans designed for independent contractors and their families.





Financial Literacy Tools: Ramsey Solutions Smart Dollar – a company-sponsored financial wellness benefit based on principles that have helped millions of people ditch debt and save wisely over the last 30 years, including budget setting and creating achievable financial goals, all tracked from any digital device.





– a company-sponsored financial wellness benefit based on principles that have helped millions of people ditch debt and save wisely over the last 30 years, including budget setting and creating achievable financial goals, all tracked from any digital device. Wealth Management Services: access to private banking, wealth planning services and comprehensive financial planning, including estates, trusts and wills.

"Embracing change, quickly pivoting when appropriate and making strategic investments is one of our core competitive strengths. It is core to our culture. Now is the perfect time for United to come in with our systems and tools while others are pulling back to navigate the remainder of the current challenged market conditions. Our ability to deploy our resources into the company is helping us grow in a smart and sustainable manner, and we are perfectly positioned and thriving in a downturn," commented Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer. "What we are setting into motion now will build multi-generational wealth for our agents, brokers and auctioneers by filling a void in much needed services."

United Real Estate is now America's No. 3 fastest-growing real estate company, as revealed by HousingWire's Five-Year Top Mover ranking. The firm's five-year growth rate was more than 725% in transaction sides and volume, driven by organic growth, franchise expansion and merger activity. Franchise Times ranked United as a top 20 "smartest-growth" U.S. company for the third time; it is the sole real estate company in the ranking.

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 32 states with 156 offices and more than 20,400 agents. The company produced over 70,000 transactions and $27.8 billion in sales volume in 2023.

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 590 offices and over 23,100 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced more than 89,000 transactions and $35.2 billion in sales volume in 2023. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

