United Real Estate's Amanda Cline Named a 2026 Marketing All‑Star

Cline was instrumental in the launch of products that simplify workflows, elevate agent and client experiences and create durable competitive advantages

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Real Estate's Vice President of Marketing, Amanda Cline, has been named a 2026 Inman Marketing All‑Star, a national honor by Inman News recognizing leaders whose work drives business growth, builds trust and strengthens connections between real estate companies, agents and consumers.

Earlier this year, Cline was also recognized as a RISMedia 2026 Real Estate Newsmaker, underscoring her growing influence at the intersection of marketing, technology and agent empowerment.

Cline works closely with product, technology and field teams to bring practical, integrated tools to market that simplify how agents present themselves professionally, generate business and engage buyers and sellers.

"Amanda is an excellent example of the heartful leadership present in our company. She is always willing and able to dig in, solve for real solutions for our brokers and agents, and we couldn't be happier for her to receive this recognition for the person and the professional that she is for us," commented United Real Estate President Rick Haase.

Cline has helped advance the company's agent‑first technology strategy. She worked closely with product, technology and field teams to bring practical, integrated tools to market that simplify how agents present themselves professionally, generate business and engage buyers and sellers.

"I am honored to be recognized by Inman, and this acknowledgment reflects the collective effort behind the work. Our continued success is the result of close collaboration among our agents, brokers and Home Office team across the organization, all of whom are committed to raising standards and delivering meaningful impact," said Cline. "I am grateful to be part of an organization that values teamwork, innovation and disciplined execution as we continue to push boundaries and shape the next chapter of our growth."

A core component of United's unified productivity platform is Marketing Hub, enabling agents to generate branded, professional marketing collateral that is automatically integrated with their MLS data and agent profile information. Marketing Hub helps agents put their best foot forward and make strong, lasting, business-winning impressions with clients—without relying on costly third‑party systems or disconnected tools.

Cline is also a significant contributor in leading the rollout of BullseyeAI, United's proprietary BullseyeAI productivity platform. BullseyeAI brings marketing, lead generation, CRM and workflow tools together in a single, intelligent dashboard. The platform was designed to give agents back time, reduce their need for third-party technology costs and allow them to focus on client relationships.

Additionally, Cline was instrumental in the national launch of LeadBoost, United's digital property listing and personal marketing solution. LeadBoost allows agents to deploy automated Meta and Google ad campaigns without paying referral fees. LeadBoost integrates directly into the BullseyeAI platform, delivering buyer and seller business opportunities into agents' existing CRMs.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 35 states with 170 offices and more than 22,250 agents. The company produced over 74,000 transactions and $30.3 billion in sales volume in 2025. For more information, visit our official newsroom and access the full press release, multimedia assets and our latest news at the official United Newsrkoom.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan, urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based and recently AI-enabled Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools, producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes over a decade-long investment in data and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.6 million listings data warehouse, generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000+ leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 24,500 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced 91,700 transactions and $37.0 billion in sales volume in 2025. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 800,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com.

Media Contact

April Gonzalez

Media & Investor Relations

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504-237-3500

SOURCE United Real Estate