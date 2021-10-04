FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Recovery Project began in the hopes of offering a solution to a serious problem. When the luxury recovery program was launched in Hollywood, Florida in 2016, the surrounding area was rife with fraudulent addiction treatment centers. Known as "flophouses," these scandalous organizations would broker clients for their insurance and operate solely focused on the bottom line.

United Recovery Project Offers Hope for Weary Souls

Seeing the ongoing corruption — much of which has thankfully been cleaned up since that time — URP cofounder Bryan Alzate and his partners decided to find a better way to support those going through addiction treatment. Alzate, himself, was no stranger to addiction. Having already overcome his own demons in the past, the CEO became laser-focused on finding that same freedom for others.

URP Director of Marketing, Maria A. explains her boss's passion, "He attends NA meetings multiple times a week. He speaks at prisons, jails, and schools. Bryan has helped countless individuals in the community in which he is from — many of whom were friends from high school — find recovery by scholarshiping them through treatment at URP."

URP is unique due to the comprehensive nature of its services. While some places offer a detox program or a residential rehab option, URP takes an all-inclusive approach. Its full-spectrum suite of programs ensures that clients have both of these services and a variety of other important programs available to them all.

URP's Patient Medical Detox program offers the first step in recovery. Then, residential rehab in the company's luxury facilities follows. From there, clients can participate in outpatient, sober living, and other programs that offer ongoing support.

United Recovery Project isn't just another rehabilitation option. From its talented staff to its comfortable setting to its comprehensive suite of services, URP is an organization that is setting new standards for addiction treatment and recovery. As such, it stands as a beacon of hope in a weary world.

About United Recovery Project: URP was founded in 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. The addiction treatment program prides itself on offering an all-inclusive selection of programs that can be tailored to each client's needs. URP is in the process of expanding to other states as well, where it hopes to offer ongoing substance abuse help to those who need it as well as their loved ones. Learn more at https://www.unitedrecoveryproject.com?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr_link&utm_campaign=pr_ar1_sept.

