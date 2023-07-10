United Sates $30+ Billion Decorative Tiles Market to 2028

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Decorative Tiles Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US decorative tiles market was valued at $25.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $30.19 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.61% during the forecast period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the decorative tiles market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of decorative tiles is included in the report.

This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US decorative tiles, including the US decorative tiles market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

The market is fragmented due to a few large players and many local small-scale companies. Many local players prefer to make handcrafted decorative tiles of different patterns and color combinations. There is intense competition among manufacturers to offer innovative tiles due to increased R&D in the US decorative tiles market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • There is growth in the US decorative tiles market due to increased disposable income. The number of housing units is rising post-pandemic due to industrialization and construction activities. Increased renovation work in the residential sector also drives the growth of the US decorative tiles market.
  • Easy-to-clean, weather-compatible, and scratch and stain-resistance tiles are the three main criteria for the selection of decorative tiles by consumers.
  • MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC., Florim Ceramiche S.p.A., Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A., Arizona Tile, and Bisazza SpA are the leading players in the market. Dongpeng, Marcopolo, Ann Sacks, America Olean, Mbrico Tile Decks, and GranitiFiandre SpA are the other players with a substantial presence in the market.
  • Many local vendors in the US decorative tiles market offer handcrafted decorative tiles. They also offer customized patterns and colorful tiles.
  • The demand for decorative tiles from the commercial sector due to their vibrant colors and patterns attracts customers.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.
  • Florim Ceramiche S.p.A.
  • Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.
  • Arizona Tile
  • Bisazza SpA

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Dongpeng
  • Marcopolo
  • Ann Sacks
  • America Olean
  • Mbrico Tile Decks
  • GranitiFiandre SpA
  • Susan Jablon
  • Modwalls
  • Clayhaus Ceramics
  • MERCURY MOSAICS
  • Nemo Tile Company Inc.
  • Oceanside Glasstile Co
  • Villagio Tile & Stone
  • Curran Group

Key Topics Covered:

1: US Decorative Tiles Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Key Findings
  • Key Developments

2: US Decorative Tiles Market Segmentation Data

  • Material Market Insights (2022-2028)
  • Ceramic
  • Porcelain
  • Others
  • Application Channel Market Insights (2022-2028)
  • Floor
  • Wall
  • Others
  • End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)
  • Residential
  • Commercial

3: US Decorative Tiles Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • US Decorative Tiles Market Drivers
  • US Decorative Tiles Market Trends
  • US Decorative Tiles Market Constraints

4: US Decorative Tiles Market Overview

  • US Decorative Tiles - Competitive Landscape
  • US Decorative Tiles - Key Players
  • US Decorative Tiles - Key Company Profiles

5: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/826u40

