Seasoned Executives Positioned to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen Operational Excellence at USS

MERIDIAN, Idaho, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Site Services ("USS" or the "Company"), the largest national provider of portable sanitation services and complementary site solutions in the United States, today announced the appointment of Brandt McKee as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Matt Yu as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately.

United Site Services Names Brandt McKee as Chief Executive Officer and Matt Yu as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. McKee brings more than 20 years of operating, investing, and leadership experience across industrial, consumer, and building products businesses. Most recently, he served as CEO of Interior Logic Group. Previously, he held leadership roles including President of the Americas and Asia Pacific at Culligan International, as well as senior operating partner roles at Centerbridge Partners and TPG Capital.

"USS has established a leading national platform with scale, route density, and customer relationships that serve as the foundation for a continued focus on operational excellence and premier service delivery," said Brandt McKee, CEO of USS. "The priority now is to translate that foundation into consistently excellent service while identifying the right opportunities to grow. I look forward to working alongside Matt and the leadership team to accelerate our execution on both fronts."

Matt Yu joins USS as CFO from Pave America, where he served in the same role. He brings more than 20 years of finance, corporate development, and M&A experience across sponsor-backed and public companies. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance roles at Consumer Safety Technology, Brinks Home, EnergySolutions, AT&T, and EY.

"I am excited to join USS at such a pivotal moment in the Company's evolution," said Mr. Yu. "Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand how disciplined financial management and data-driven decision-making can unlock meaningful value in complex, multi-site businesses. I look forward to working with Brandt and the team to strengthen USS's financial foundation and support the next phase of value creation."

In March 2026, USS emerged from a comprehensive financial restructuring led by Clearlake Capital and an ad hoc lender group including Searchlight Capital Partners, Apollo Global Management, Oaktree Capital Management, Sixth Street, and Canyon Partners. The transaction significantly strengthened USS's balance sheet and equipped the Company to support execution of its long-term value creation strategy. In addition to representatives from Clearlake and Searchlight, USS appointed veteran executives Mark Hjelle, Michael Caliel, and Christopher Valerian to its Board of Directors.

The Company's Board said in a statement, "We believe Brandt's track record of scaling sponsor-backed field services businesses, combined with Matt's deep financial and operational expertise across multi-site service businesses, makes them exceptionally well-positioned to lead USS into its next phase of growth along with USS's existing leadership team and employees. USS operates in a large, fragmented, and mission-critical market, and we continue to see significant opportunities ahead. We are confident Brandt and Matt will further strengthen USS's market-leading position and unlock meaningful value for our customers, employees, and partners."

Mr. McKee and Mr. Yu succeed Bobby Creason and John Hafferty as CEO and CFO, respectively, with Mr. Creason and Mr. Hafferty continuing to support the Company during a transition period.

About United Site Services

With over 140 locations coast-to-coast, United Site Services is the nation's largest provider of portable sanitation services and complementary site solutions in the United States, including portable restrooms and trailers, hand hygiene stations, temporary fence and more. Learn more at www.unitedsiteservices.com.

CONTACT:

Jason Monaghan, VP, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE United Site Services Inc