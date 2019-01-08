United States $1.5 Bn Outbound Tourism Market to Nordics, 2018-2024: Focus on Countries, Purpose, and Accommodation

DUBLIN, Jan 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "United States Outbound Tourism Market to Nordics, Tourist Numbers to Nordic Countries, Purpose, and Accommodation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Outbound Tourism Market to Nordics is projected to exceed US$ 1.5 Billion by the year 2024

A developed economy, with an exponential number of millionaires and growing per capita income factors drive the USA outbound tourism market. By 2024, the number of USA outbound tourists visiting Nordics will cross 2 Million mark and around 150 Million across the world; signaling a transformational change and opportunity for the global travel industry.

Numerous factors have contributed towards the growth of the USA Travel Market to Nordics, the most prevalent being: the increasing GDP and per capita income, increasing number of direct flight connectivity with low-cost carriers (LCCs). Owing to the mentioned facts; it is believed that the US Travel market to Nordics will certainly hold a remarkable place in travel & tourism industry in the years to come.

This report titled United States Outbound Tourism Market to Nordics, Tourist Numbers to Nordic Countries (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Greenland) Purpose (Holiday, Business, VFR, Others), Accommodation (Hotels, Camping Sites, Rented Holiday Cottage, Friends & Relative, Others) covers issues such as tourists visits, purpose of travel, mode of accommodation and spending. Also, the report provides complete analysis of USA (USA outbound tourist to all destination and USA outbound tourists to Europe).

By Purpose - Holiday/Leisure accounts for the maximum Market Share

The report studies travelers' purposes by Holiday/Leisure, Business, Visiting Friends & Relatives (VFR) and Others. Holiday/Leisure accounts for the maximum market share. Sightseeing, shopping, trekking, or relaxing are some of the key reasons influencing visitors to visit Nordic countries.

By Accommodations - Most Americans like to stay in Hotels and Similar Establishments

The report studies travelers' mode of accommodations by Hotels, Camping Sites, Rented Holiday Cottage, Friends & Relative and Others. Hotels and similar establishments hold the top position as US travellers prefer to have better comfort in terms of amenities and food while visiting abroad.

By Region - Iceland is the most preferred Destination

The report studies India Outbound Tourism of Nordic countries (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Greenland). Iceland is the most preferred destination by US citizens visiting Nordic countries. Iceland's rich history and culture as well as the surrounding nature and broad range of entertainments fascinate and no need of visa for US citizens USA tourist to visit Iceland more than any other Nordic countries.

By Purpose

Holiday

Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR)

Business

Other

By Mode of Accommodation

Hotels

Camping Sites

Rented Holiday Cottage

Friends & Relative

By Region

Norway

Denmark

Sweden

Finland

Iceland

Greenland

Other Key Segments

USA Outbound Tourist to All Destination

Outbound Tourist to All Destination USA Outbound Tourist to Europe

