United States $10.25+ Bn Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Markets, 2022-2028: Opportunities in the Emergence of Ambulance Transports & Growing Role of Technology

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis - by Service Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US non-emergency medical transportation market is expected to grow from US$ 5,653.59 million in 2021 to US$ 10,246.73 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028.



Factors such as the growing need for non-emergency medical transportation and a rise in the incidence of chronic conditions are driving the market growth. However, the lack of efficient oversight systems and fraud by NEMT companies are hampering the US non-emergency medical transportation market growth.



Non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) includes services are provided to patients and healthcare consumers who need assistance getting to and from medical appointments, avoiding expensive commuting options. NEMT service providers are widely known to serve Medicaid beneficiaries. Patients who need to be transported to medical facilities for regular appointments and check-ups can avail NEMT services that include ambulance services, wheelchair-assisted services, stretchers, flight services, and courier services..



As the need for patient care is increasing the managed care organizations are focused on digitizing their operations. With the technological developments going in this space service providers and users are like to gain benefits with the adequate use of technology in NEMT solutions.

GPS tracking and electronic scheduling software is one of these innovative technologies that is continuously being used in NEMT by states, brokers, MCOs, providers, drivers, and beneficiaries. Furthermore, the NEMT dispatch software package solution that focuses on operational care and provides reliable transportation services has become an important tools for strengthening program integrity and improving on-time performance.



The use of an ambulance in non-emergency transportation for medical appointments is going to be the next revolution in the upcoming few years. There are various sorts of ambulances available for medical transportation, both in emergency and non-emergency situations.

As the name implies non-emergency ambulances are for transportation of people from a healthcare facility to home or vice versa. These ambulances also can be availed for long-distance travel as there are no other means of transportation on road and it is more convenient and comfortable.



One of the major future trends in non-emergency medical transportation include the increase in the number of collaborations with transportation network companies. States and health care providers are partnering with Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) like Uber or Lyft to enhance access to care.

These TNCs are typically characterized by their on-demand ride-hailing capabilities and easy-to-use mobile apps that allow them to alleviate the pliability and scheduling concerns related to NEMT services. Additionally, a variety of TNCs, are currently developing or engaged in partnerships with NEMT which is expected to enhance the demand for NEMT services in the US.



The private pay patient transportation segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The private pay patient transportation include services such as hospital visits, pharmacy pick-ups, and different healthcare-related journeys for Medicaid members.

Various benefits associated with private pay patient transportation include custom NEMT rates of reimbursement with higher margins compared to other, ease of travel during off-peak hours in addition to regular business hours and flexibility in billing process compared to Medicaid based services .

Company Profiles

ABC Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, LLC

MTM, Inc.

AMR

Xpress Transportation

CJ Medical Transportation

Southeastrans

ModivCare

Crothall Healthcare

Elite Medical Transport

Acadian Ambulance Service.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market - By Service Type

1.3.2 Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market - By Application



2. Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. US Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Need for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation

5.1.2 Rise in Incidence of Chronic Conditions

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Efficient Oversight Systems and Fraud by NEMT Companies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Role of Technology in Non-Emergency Medical Transportations

5.3.2 Emergence of Ambulance Transports

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Collaboration with Companies with Transportation Network

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market - Customization

6.1 Non-Emergency Medical Transportation

6.1.1 Overview

6.2 Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Models

6.2.1 In-House Management Model

6.2.2 Managed Care Organizations (MCO)

6.2.3 Broker Model

6.2.4 Mixed NEMT Models

6.3 Operating Authority- Non-Emergency Medical Transportation

6.4 Reimbursement- Non-Emergency Medical Transportation

6.5 Key Facts and Matrix for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation

6.6 Dispatchers / Platforms In The U.S Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market



7. Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market - US Analysis

7.1 US Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Marker Revenue Forecast and Analysis

7.2 US Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market - Forecast and Analysis

7.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7.4 Comparative Company Analysis

7.5 Growth Strategy Analysis

7.5.1 Company News

7.5.2 Performance of Key Players

7.5.2.1 Modivcare

7.5.2.2 MTM, Inc.



8. US Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Service Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Revenue Share, by Service Type (2022 and 2028)

8.2.1 US: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market, by Service Type, 2019-2028 (US$ Million)

8.3 Private Pay Patient Transportation

8.4 Insurance Backed Patient Transportation

8.5 Courier Services

8.6 Other Services



9. US Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Revenue Share, by Application (2022 and 2028)

9.2.1 US: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market, by Application, 2019-2028 (US$ Million)

9.3 Dialysis

9.4 Routine Doctor Visits

9.5 Mental Health Related Appointments

9.6 Rehabilitation

9.7 Others



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on US Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market

10.1 US: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. US Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market-Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the US Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qn9z0s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets