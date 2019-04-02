United States $18 Bn Gluten Free Food Market to 2025 with Hain Celestial, General Mills, Kellogg's, & The Kraft Heinz Company Dominating

DUBLIN, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Gluten Free Food Market, by Products (Bakery, Dairy Alternatives, Condiments, etc), Distribution (Grocery, Mass, Independent, Club, Drug Stores, etc) and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Gluten-Free Food Products Market is expected to be more than USD 18 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

Gluten is a protein found in cereals like wheat, barley, rye or any of their crossbred varieties and derivatives. Gluten is used as a binding agent within the flour that prevents the baked food from crumbling, as result gluten is found in many processed and packaged foods. However, with rising allergy and intolerance, people are now opting to go for gluten-free food products.

In the United States, it is believed that the gluten-free target audience comprises of almost 50 million and it is growing so the gluten-free food products market. The primary reason for people to opt for gluten-free food products is the increasing cases of celiac disease, gluten intolerance & sensitivity and wheat allergy in the region.

Further, gluten-free food products are claiming to be healthier, more ethical and closer to natural and organic ingredients. Hence, the consumer who now is more health conscious are opting gluten-free food products and so the market of gluten-free food products keep thriving and will continue to do so in the coming years.

Distribution - Grocery Store and Mass Merchandiser are amongst the top distribution channel for gluten-free food products

The report studies the market of the following market distribution channel segment: Grocery stores, Mass merchandiser, Independent natural or health food store, Club stores, Drug stores, Others.

Company Analysis

Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Kellogg's Company, The Kraft Heinz Company are some of the top companies that deal efficiently in United States gluten-free food products business. These companies have been studied thoroughly in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Share - United States Gluten-Free Products

4.1 By Products

4.2 By Distribution



5. Products - United States Gluten-Free Market Outlook

5.1 Bakery Products

5.2 Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives

5.3 Meats/ Meats Alternatives

5.4 Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads

5.5 Desserts & Ice-Creams

5.6 Prepared Foods

5.7 Pasta and Rice

5.8 Others



6. Distribution - United States Gluten-Free Market

6.1 Grocery Stores

6.2 Mass Merchandiser

6.3 Independent Natural or Health Food Store

6.4 Club Stores

6.5 Drug Stores

6.6 Others



7. Mergers & Accquisitions



8. Company Anaylsis

8.1 Hain Celestial Group

8.1.1 Initatives

8.1.2 Sales

8.2 General Mills

8.2.1 Initatives

8.2.2 Sales

8.3 Kellogg's Company

8.3.1 Initatives

8.3.2 Sales

8.4 Kraft Heinz Company

8.4.1 Initatives

8.4.2 Sales



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x5b9vf/united_states_18?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

