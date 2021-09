United States $216 Billion Digital Advertising Market Insights & Forecast to 2025 - Proliferation of Social Media & Popularization of Pay Per Click (PPC) Model

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Digital Advertising Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US digital advertising market is expected to reach US$216.89 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.90% during the period spanning 2021-2025.

The market experienced growth due to several factors, such as the extensive adoption of smartphones, increased internet penetration, the proliferation of social media, the popularity of video streaming platforms, and an upsurge in ecommerce sales.

Artificial intelligence and the increased involvement of the big data market are expected to act as major key trends for the market. However, increased advertising fraud and the use of ad blockers are likely to impose certain challenges on the US digital advertising market.

The US digital advertising market by format can be segmented as follows: display, search, lead generation, classifieds and directories, email and mobile messaging. In 2020, the dominant share of the market was held by display, followed by search and the rest of the other formats.

The US digital advertising market can be segmented by industry into the following divisions: retail, financial services, CPG & consumer products, telecom, computing products & consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare & pharma, entertainment, media, travel and others.

In 2020, the highest share of the market was held by retail followed by CPG & consumer products, financial services, followed by the rest of the industries. The US digital advertising market by device can be segmented as follows: mobile, desktop/laptop and connected TV. The dominant share of the market in 2020 was procured by mobile. This was followed by desktop/laptop and connected TV.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Google LLC, Facebook, Inc., Microsoft, Amazon, Verizon and Hulu) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Digital Advertisers

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Digital Advertising

1.1.1 Digital Advertising - Introduction

1.2 Types of Digital Advertising

1.2.1 Mobile Advertising

1.2.2 Display Advertising

1.2.3 Video Advertising

1.2.4 Search Advertising

1.2.5 Native Advertising

1.2.6 Remarketing Advertising

1.2.7 Social Media Advertising

1.3 Advantages of Digital Advertising

1.4 Disadvantages of Digital Advertising



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Digital Advertising

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Media Advertising Spend

2.3 Growth in the US Advertising Mediums

2.4 New Business Creations



3. Market Analysis

3.1 The US Total Media Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.2 The US Total Media Advertisement Market by Segment

3.3 The US Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.4 The US Digital Advertisement Market by Format

3.4.1 The US Digital Display Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 The US Digital Display Advertisement Market by Sub Format

3.4.3 The US Digital Display Advertisement Sub Format Market Forecast by Value

3.4.4 The US Digital Search Advertisement Forecast Market by Value

3.4.5 The US Digital Lead Generation Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.4.6 The US Digital Classifieds & Directories Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 The US Digital Email Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.4.8 The US Mobile Messaging Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.5 The US Digital Advertisement Market by Device

3.5.1 The US Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Device

3.6 The US Digital Advertisement Market by Industry

3.6.1 The US Retail Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.6.2 The US Financial Services Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.6.3 The US CPG & Consumer Products Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.6.4 The US Telecom Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.6.5 The US Automotive Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.6.6 The US Computing Products & Consumer Electronics Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.6.7 The US Healthcare & Pharma Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.6.8 The US Entertainment Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.6.9 The US Travel Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value

3.6.10 The US Media Digital Advertisement Market Forecast by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Extensive Adoption of Smartphones

4.1.2 Increasing Internet Penetration

4.1.3 Proliferation of Social Media

4.1.4 Popularization of Pay Per Click (PPC) Model

4.1.5 Rising Popularity of Video Streaming Platforms

4.1.6 Swelling E-commerce Platforms

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Artificial Intelligence

4.2.2 Programmatic Ads

4.2.3 Involvement of Big Data

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Advertising Frauds

4.3.2 Increasing Use of Ad blockers



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

5.1.3 Research and Development Expenses- Key Players

5.2 The US Market

5.2.1 The US digital advertising Market Share - Key Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategy

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

Amazon

Facebook, Inc.

Microsoft

Verizon

Walt Disney Company (Hulu)

