United States $33.7 Bn IVD Market to 2025: Increasing Adoption of Automated Instruments and Automation in Laboratories

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States IVD Market (By Application Segments, Products, Region, End Users) Size, Share, Major Deals & Company Analysis - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is expected to reach US$ 33.7 Billion by 2025

United States represents the largest IVD market across the world. With an aging population, technological advances and advent of point of care diagnostics, United States IVD market is slated to show substantial growth in the future. The increase in the US in-vitro diagnostics market is majorly driven by the high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as heart diseases, cancer, asthma, and diabetes.

It is estimated that these diseases are responsible for the majority of deaths in the United States, killing more than 1.7 million US citizens annually. All of these conditions can be diagnosed and monitored using IVD products. Thus, IVDs have proved to be beneficial in managing these chronic conditions. However, some of the factors limiting the growth of the market are a lack of proper reimbursement policies and lack of skilled lab technicians.



United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Application Segments Analysis

On the basis of segment, the POC-OTC diabetes diagnostics segment accounted for the highest share of the United States in-vitro diagnostics market, followed by the POC - Professional segment.

in-vitro diagnostics market, followed by the POC - Professional segment. Immunoassays have become one of the primary and indispensable tools in the diagnosis and monitoring of all diseases and medical conditions.

The non-infectious immunoassays contribute significantly to the United States IVD market.

It is anticipated that the molecular microbiology segment will account for nearly 10% share of the United States IVD market by 2025.

The Clinical chemistry segment contributed around 8% to the United States IVD market in 2018.

Histology and Hematology segments are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

Urinalysis captures least share of the United States in-vitro diagnostics market.

United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Products Analysis

Instruments are the leading product segment of the United States In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market, followed by the reagents segment.

The software segment holds close to 15% share of the United States IVD market in 2018, due to growing preference for reliable and efficient diagnostic software.

Services segment captured the least share of the United States in-vitro diagnostics market, but it is likely to show impressive growth throughout the forecast period.

United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Regional Analysis

The largest share of the US in-vitro diagnostics market is currently in the South of the country with the West being second.

Midwest region accounts for nearly 22% share of the total US IVD market in 2018, as an increasing number of accredited laboratories opening in that area.

The North East region accounted for the least share of the total US IVD market.

United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - End Users Analysis

Hospitals capture the highest share of the United States IVD market, owing to the large volume of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals.

An increasing number of independent accredited laboratories are opening all over the country, thus driving the market for laboratories segment.

The other end-users (Self Testing, Retail Clinics, Physician Office Labs, Others) segment contributed nearly a quarter to the United States IVD market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. United States - In-Vitro Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2013 - 2025)



3. United States - In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

3.1 By Application Segments - United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast

3.2 By Products - United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast

3.3 By Region - United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast

3.4 By End Users - United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast



4. By Application Segments - United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

4.1 Clinical Chemistry Market and Forecast

4.2 Microbiology -ID/AST Market and Forecast

4.3 Microbiology - Molecular Market and Forecast

4.4 POC - Professional Market and Forecast

4.5 POC - OTC Diabetes Market and Forecast

4.6 POC - Others Market and Forecast

4.7 Immunoassay - Infectious Market and Forecast

4.8 Immunoassay - Others Market and Forecast

4.9 Urinalysis Market and Forecast

4.10 Molecular - Non-Infectious Market and Forecast

4.11 Coagulation Market and Forecast

4.12 Histology Market and Forecast

4.13 Hematology Market and Forecast

4.14 Blood Testing and Typing Market and Forecast

4.15 Flow Cytometry Market and Forecast



5. By Products - United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

5.1 Instruments Market and Forecast

5.2 Reagents Market and Forecast

5.3 Services Market and Forecast

5.4 Software Market and Forecast



6. By Region - United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

6.1 South

6.2 West

6.3 Midwest

6.4 North East



7. By End User - United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2013 - 2025)

7.1 Hospital In-Vitro Diagnostics Market and Forecast

7.2 Laboratories In-Vitro Diagnostics Market and Forecast

7.3 Others In-Vitro Diagnostics Market and Forecast



8. United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Company Profiles

8.1 Roche Diagnostics

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Recent Developments

8.1.3 Sales and Forecast

8.2 Abbott Diagnostics

8.3 Siemens Healthineers

8.4 Danaher Corporation

8.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.6 Sysmex Corporation

8.7 Biomerieux

8.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

8.9 Becton Dickinson and Company



9. United States IVD Market - Major Deals

9.1 2019

9.2 2018

9.3 2017

9.4 2016



10. United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Growth Drivers

10.1 High Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

10.2 Increase in geriatric population

10.3 Technology Advancement Spurring the IVD Market

10.4 Increasing Adoption of Automated Instruments and Automation in Laboratories Drives United States IVD Market



11. United States In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Challenges

11.1 Cumbersome Reimbursement Procedure

11.2 Shortage of Lab Technicians



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etj1a5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

