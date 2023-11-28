United States 3D Radar Market Analysis Report 2023: Target Regions, Target Platform, and Target Range Emerge as Key Areas of Focus - Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States 3D Radar Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The United States 3D radar market shows significant potential for growth in the coming years, driven by its expanding applications in areas such as air defense, weather monitoring, and various industries.

Unlike traditional 2D radar systems, 3D radar can provide elevation information in addition to location and movement data, making it valuable for surveillance, target recognition, and situational awareness. This technology finds applications in the industrial, aerospace, automotive, weather monitoring, and defense and security sectors.

One of the key drivers of the US 3D radar market is the increasing need for surveillance and weather awareness. The defense industry in the United States heavily relies on advanced radar equipment for threat detection and situational awareness, and the development of cutting-edge combat technologies further fuels the demand for efficient radar systems.

Additionally, the market benefits from the growing demand for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), where 3D radar plays a crucial role in functions like collision avoidance and adaptive cruise control.

However, the 3D radar market faces challenges related to cost. Implementing 3D radar systems can require significant expenditure, including development, installation, and maintenance costs. The complexity of system integration and the generally high cost of radar components can pose challenges, especially for smaller organizations or industries with budget constraints. Fluctuating pricing can also impact operational revenue.

Despite these challenges, the market is witnessing trends like the adoption of solid-state radar systems. Solid-state radar systems are gaining popularity due to their smaller size, lower power consumption, and superior performance compared to traditional mechanically scanned radar systems. They offer quicker scan rates, higher reliability, and the potential for integration with other sensors and communication systems. Additionally, solid-state radar is easier to maintain as it is entirely digital and can be remotely operated.

Opportunities in the United States 3D radar market are emerging as industries like aerospace and defense, as well as technology companies, develop new technologies and create demand for specialized service providers. The automotive sector is also driving demand for vehicles equipped with 3D radar systems, particularly in the context of advanced driving assistance systems.

Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on security across the nation presents opportunities for new entrants to establish service networks, thereby creating avenues for 3D radar manufacturing companies to expand their operations. Overall, the United States 3D radar market is poised for growth in various applications and industries.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States 3D radar market.

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Numerica Corporation
  • Thales Group
  • BAE Systems PLC
  • Airbus Defense and Space
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Saab AB
  • Echodyne MESA
  • DeTect, Inc

Strategic Recommendations

  • Key Focus Area
  • Target Regions
  • Target Platform
  • Target Range

Report Scope:

United States 3D Radar market, By Platform:

  • Airborne
  • Ground
  • Naval

United States 3D Radar market, By Frequency Band:

  • C/S/X Band
  • E/F Band
  • L Band
  • Others

United States 3D Radar market, By Range:

  • Long Range
  • Medium Range
  • Short Range

United States 3D Radar market, By Region:

  • South
  • Midwest
  • West
  • Northeast

