United States $59 Million Graphene Markets, 2020-2024 - Higher Use of Graphene-Based Materials for Tissue Engineering

The US graphene market is anticipated to reach US$59.01 million in 2024, escalating at a CAGR of 22% during the period spanning 2020-2024.



The market experienced growth due to factors such as increasing air pollution in the US, surging nuclear electricity generation volume and rising clean water shortage. The growth in the US graphene market is also expected to be driven by the surging demand for graphene electronics in the future years. However, the limited production volume of graphene would impose challenges on the market.

The US graphene market by product can be segmented into the following segments: graphene nanoplatelets, graphene oxide and others. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by graphene nanoplatelets, followed by graphene oxide.

The US graphene market by end-user can be segmented into the following five segments: electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare and energy. The highest share of the market in 2019 was held by electronics segment, followed by automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare and energy segment.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US graphene market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (XG Sciences, Haydale Limited, CVD Equipment Corporation, Directa Plus, NanoXplore Inc and ACS Materials) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Graphene Producers

Raw Material Providers

End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction - Graphene

1.2 Properties of Graphene

1.3 Potential Applications of Graphene

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Graphene Demand

2.2 Role of Graphene in Pandemic Spread Control

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Graphene Market by Value

3.2 The US Graphene Market Forecast by Value

3.3 The US Graphene Market by Product

3.3.1 The US Graphene Nanoplatelets Market by Value

3.3.2 The US Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 The US Graphene Oxide Market by Value

3.3.4 The US Graphene Oxide Market Forecast by Value

3.4 The US Graphene Market by End User

3.4.1 The US Electronics Graphene Market by Value

3.4.2 The US Electronics Graphene Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 The US Automotive Graphene Market by Value

3.4.4 The US Automotive Graphene Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 The US Aerospace & Defense Graphene Market by Value

3.4.6 The US Aerospace & Defense Graphene Market Forecast by Value

3.4.7 The US Healthcare Graphene Market by Value

3.4.8 The US Healthcare Graphene Market Forecast by Value

3.4.9 The US Energy Graphene Market by Value

3.4.10 The US Energy Graphene Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Degrading Air Quality

4.1.2 Surge in Nuclear Electricity Generation

4.1.3 Rising Clean Water Shortage

4.1.4 Higher Use of Graphene-Based Materials for Tissue Engineering

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Graphene Electronics

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Limited Production Volume

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

5.1.3 Research & Development Expenditure Comparison - Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 XG Sciences

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Haydale Limited

6.3 CVD Equipment Corporation

6.4 Directa Plus

6.5 NanoXplore Inc.

6.6 ACS Materials

