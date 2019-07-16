United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study, Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA - Deployment Analysis of Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study, Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA - Database (Stand Alone)" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA.

The report focuses on the following issues:

Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site

Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed

Analyze the type of poles used

Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site

Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service

Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells

Features

Verizon 5G Home Service

5G Site Maps for Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8

Deployment Analysis of Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8

Case Study 1: Multi-tenant apartment complexes

Case Study 2: Single Family Homes

The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:

5G Radio Node Site Number

5G Radio Node Serial Number

5G Radio Node Azimuth

5G Radio Node Mechanical Tilt

5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate

5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate

5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street

5G Radio Node US Zip Code

5G Radio Node Pole Identification Number

The data set also includes information on future Verizon Wireless 5G sites for the City of Sacramento, CA.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions:

CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES

U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies

Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmwave 5G networks

Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul

CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G HOME SERVICE

Phase 1 with 5GVTF

5G Home Service

CHAPTER 3: CITY OF SACRAMENTO 5G NETWORK

District 1 Analysis

District 2 Analysis

District 3 Analysis

District 4 Analysis

District 5 Analysis

District 6 Analysis

District 7 Analysis

District 8 Analysis

CHAPTER 4: CASE STUDY 1

CHAPTER 5: CASE STUDY 2



Companies Mentioned



Samsung

Verizon Wireless

