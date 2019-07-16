United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study, Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA - Deployment Analysis of Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jul 16, 2019, 11:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study, Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA - Database (Stand Alone)" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA.

The report focuses on the following issues:

  • Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
  • Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
  • Analyze the type of poles used
  • Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
  • Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
  • Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells

Features

  • Verizon 5G Home Service
  • 5G Site Maps for Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8
  • Deployment Analysis of Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8
  • Case Study 1: Multi-tenant apartment complexes
  • Case Study 2: Single Family Homes

The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:

  • 5G Radio Node Site Number
  • 5G Radio Node Serial Number
  • 5G Radio Node Azimuth
  • 5G Radio Node Mechanical Tilt
  • 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
  • 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
  • 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
  • 5G Radio Node US Zip Code
  • 5G Radio Node Pole Identification Number

The data set also includes information on future Verizon Wireless 5G sites for the City of Sacramento, CA.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

  • Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions:

CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES

  • U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
  • Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmwave 5G networks
  • Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul

CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G HOME SERVICE

  • Phase 1 with 5GVTF
  • 5G Home Service

CHAPTER 3: CITY OF SACRAMENTO 5G NETWORK

  • District 1 Analysis
  • District 2 Analysis
  • District 3 Analysis
  • District 4 Analysis
  • District 5 Analysis
  • District 6 Analysis
  • District 7 Analysis
  • District 8 Analysis

CHAPTER 4: CASE STUDY 1

CHAPTER 5: CASE STUDY 2

Companies Mentioned

  • Samsung
  • Verizon Wireless

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e749yv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study, Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA - Deployment Analysis of Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jul 16, 2019, 11:45 ET