United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN: 2019 Database - Determine the Total Number of Sites and 5G Radios Deployed

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN - Database (Stand Alone)" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Minneapolis, MN.

The report focuses on the following issues:

  • Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
  • Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
  • Analyze the type of poles used
  • Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
  • Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
  • Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells

Features

  • 5G Site Maps
  • Deployment Analysis of 5G Sites
  • Case Study 1: 5G Site in Downtown
  • Case Study 2: 5G Site near U.S. Bank Stadium

The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:

  • 5G Radio Node Site Number
  • 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
  • 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
  • 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
  • 5G Radio Node US Zip Code

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions:

CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES
U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmWave 5G networks
New Potential 5G NR Mid-Band Spectrum
Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul

CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE
5G eMBB Services Launched
5G Mobile Service

CHAPTER 3: CITY OF MINNEAPOLIS 5G MOBILE NETWORK
Example of Collocated 4G/5G Light Pole Small Cell Site
Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS
Downtown West (Central Community)
Downtown East (Central Community)
Elliot Park (Central Community)
Loring Park (Central Community)

CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 1

CHAPTER 5: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 2

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vsozx0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

