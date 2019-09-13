United States $6.47 Bn Clinical Decision Support Systems Markets, 2019-2024
Overall, the US CDS market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% and revenues will top $6.47 billion in the US by 2024
Yet this projection could be conservative when rapid evolutions in medical technology and healthcare regulation are taken into account. In particular, changes in HHS regulations involving interoperability are likely to drive the demand for CDS capabilities, as the regulatory regime becomes much more complex. Additionally, as the Internet of Things (IoT) enables a vast new pool of medical telemetry, CDS will be the key to integrating those new data sources into the clinical workflow.
Clinical Decision Support (CDS) systems are poised to become the user interface of choice for clinical interaction with health IT, ultimately supplanting the EHR system as the primary health IT point of interface for clinicians. This is due to the fact that CDS began as a way to deliver medical content and patient information to the caregiver. Unlike EHR systems that are primarily a way for physicians to document treatment protocols, CDS applications were designed to provide support for physicians during the course of their patient interactions.
As a result, CDS systems, from the start, were designed with human factors in mind: how do physicians work, how do they interact with patients, and how do they use the information to deliver that treatment? CDS systems, therefore, are much more user-friendly and, because they must interface not only with EHR systems but all manner of health IT systems, they are the logical choice to access most health IT systems. This research service explores the dynamics of CDS systems, the market for them, and the primary domains in which they are likely to prove useful.
This study focuses on the US clinical decision support system market. It covers the primary areas of CDS systems subdivided into the primary areas in which CDS systems are currently being applied: clinical knowledge and medical evidence, healthcare analytics, workflow solutions, EHRs, medical devices, data support, clinical surveillance, and CDS platforms. These areas are combined for market growth predictions into evidence, CDS analytics, workflow, and point of care solutions. Each is projected to grow through the analysis horizon, with especially robust growth in the point of care area.
This research services will be insightful for those looking to understand this rapidly evolving market and the key participants that are driving it.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions
2. CDSS Market Background
- Why Clinical Decision Support?
- Calculation of Clinical Workflow Efficiency - Process Throughput
- Calculation of Clinical Workflow Efficiency - Process Efficiency
- Impact of Clinical Decision Support Impact on the Efficiency and Efficacy of the Clinical Workflow
- Impact of CDSS
- Integrating Qualitative and Quantitative Considerations
- CDSS Market Segments
- Clinical Knowledge and Medical Evidence
- Healthcare Analytics
- CDS Workflow Solutions
- EHRs
- Medical Devices
- CDSS Data Support
- Clinical Surveillance
- CDSS Platforms
3. CDSS Market Structure
- Market Structure Reflects the Technical and Logical Attributes of CDSS
- Technical Components of CDSS - Electronic Health Record
- Technical Components of CDSS - Data Repository
- Technical Components of CDSS - Computerized Physician Order Entry System
- Technical Components of CDSS - Rules and Inference Engines
- Common CDSS Formats
- Logical Attributes - CDSS Data Interoperability Challenges
- CDSS as a Part of a Clinical Workflow Continuum
4. Drivers, Restraints, and Trends
- Market Drivers
- Market Drivers - Managing Costs
- Market Drivers - Managing Complexity
- Market Drivers - Value-based Medicine
- Market Drivers - Altering Patient Behavior
- Market Drivers - Data From Monitors and Other Devices
- Market Restraints
- Market Restraints - Limited Interoperability and Data Security
- Market Restraints - Cost of Implementation
- Market Restraints - Physician Resistance
- Market Restraints - Balancing Sensitivity and Specificity
- Market Restraints - Maintaining Currency
- Market Restraints - Measuring the Impact of CDSS
5. CDSS Forecasts and Trends
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- CDSS Market Segmentation
- CDSS Market - Revenue Forecast
- CDSS Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- CDS Evidence Segment - Revenue Forecast
- CDS Evidence Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- CDS Analytics Segment - Revenue Forecast
- CDS Analytics Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- CDSS Workflow Segment - Revenue Forecast
- CDSS Workflow Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Medical Point-of-care Solution Segment - Revenue Forecast
- Medical Point-of-care Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
6. Competitive Dynamics
- CDSS Market - US Technology Trends and Roadmap, 2018
- Competitive Market Structure
- Segmenting the CDSS Market - Representative Companies
- Top Competitors - Comparative Assessment
- New Entrants - Comparative Assessment
7. Notable CDSS Market Developments
- Recent Notable Deals
- Likely Market Directions - The Analyst Perspective
- CDSS Market - Conclusions
8. Growth Opportunities and Future Predictions
- Five Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategy
- Levers for Growth
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Create Fully Interoperable EHRs
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Extend CDS to Population Health
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Advance Clinical Surveillance
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Eliminate Alert Fatigue
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Include the Patient in CDSS
- The CDSS Ecosystem - Multiple Technologies Add Value
- Strategic Imperatives for CDSS
9. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
10. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
11. Appendix - Definitions and Terminology
- CDSS - Various Definitions
- Defining the Five Rights of CDSS
- CDSS Fits With Population Health Management
- CDSS Terminology Standards
- CDSS Applications Standards
- CDSS Standards for Executable Formats
- CDSS Standards for Clinical Interoperability
12. Appendix - Key Stakeholders in CDSS
- Overview of CDSS Stakeholders
- Key Stakeholders in Clinical Decision Support - Physicians
- Key Stakeholders in Clinical Decision Support - Other Clinicians and Patients
- Key Stakeholders in Clinical Decision Support - Payers and ACOs
- Key Stakeholders in Clinical Decision Support - Hospital Managers and Vendors
- CDSS and Radiology - Special Issues
