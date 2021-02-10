United States $9 Billion Modular Kitchen Market to 2026: Market Decline Expected to be Temporary

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Modular Kitchen Market, by Design, Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), Products (Tall Storage, Floor Cabinet, Wall Cabinet), Regions, & Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Modular Kitchen Market is expected to be more than US$ 9 Billion by the end of the year 2026

The kitchen plays a vital role, and it is one of the essential areas in a home; it has evolved from the traditional kitchen to modular kitchen over the last decade, particularly in the United States. The kitchen is used to store all food items, utensils, spices, and kitchen electronics. Modular kitchens advantages are time-saving, energy efficiency as well as convenience in food preparation.

Growing demand for the personalized and customized kitchen is propelling the modular kitchen market in the United States as they are influencing the purchasing decisions of consumers. As a result, vendors are also providing personalized kitchens with innovative designs. With the rise of IoT devices, the use of technology is growing in the United States' modular kitchen industry. Connectivity is quickly spreading to the kitchen and beyond from the living room.

Advanced technology integrated into the modular kitchen serves as a personal nutritionist, which helps to achieve nuanced health objectives in a more efficient manner. Besides, a growing number of residential homes and partnerships between modular kitchen manufacturers and real estate developers is also going to augment the modular kitchen market in the United States.

COVID-19 Impact on the United States Modular Kitchen Market

The modular kitchen industry has been witnessing inconsistent growth, since the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the result of the ongoing pandemic crisis, there has been a decline in the overall performance of discretionary products such as furniture fixtures, home decor products, etc. However, the publisher expects this decline to be temporary in nature and the modular kitchen market to start reviving from Q4 2020.

Major companies operating in the United States modular kitchen market include IKEA, Hafele, Hettich Group, Nobia AB.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Driver

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Modular Kitchen Market



6. Market Share - United States Modular Kitchen

6.1 By Distribution Channels

6.2 By Design

6.3 By Products

6.4 By Region



7. Products - United States Modular Kitchen Market

7.1 Floor Cabinet

7.2 Wall Cabinet

7.3 Tall Storage



8. Design - United States Modular Kitchen Market

8.1 L Shape

8.2 U Shape

8.3 Straight

8.4 Other Designs



9. Distribution Channels - United States Modular Kitchen Market

9.1 Online

9.2 Offline



10. Regions - United States Modular Kitchen Market

10.1 South

10.2 West

10.3 Midwest

10.4 North east



11. Merger & Acquisitions



12. Company Analysis

12.1 IKEA

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Recent Development

12.1.3 Sales Analysis

12.2 Hafele

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Recent Development

12.2.3 Sales Analysis

12.3 Hettich Group

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Recent Development

12.3.3 Sales Analysis

12.4 Nobia AB

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Recent Development

12.4.3 Sales Analysis

