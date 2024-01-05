United States Additive Manufacturing for Military and Defense Market Research Report 2023: From Concept to Deployment - The Future of Critical Asset Development

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing for Military and Defense: Market Analysis and Forecast" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Additive Manufacturing for Military and Defense" focuses on the United States military and defense initiatives to incorporate and leverage 3D printing into its operations. Incisive analysis is provided based on expert and first-person interviews within the US Navy, US Air Force, and Space Force, and the US Army, and offers recommendations for additive manufacturing vendors seeking to sell into the military and defense sector.

The report considers the United States Department of Defense 2024 budget and features an Excel-based market sizing and forecasting for all leading types of 3D printing, including Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Metal Binder Jetting, and Bound Metal Deposition. The report considers revenues derived from hardware, materials, and printing services for both the polymer and metal additive manufacturing markets.

The market study reveals significant opportunities and potential for 3D printing in the military and defense sectors, and compelling insights into the transformative role of additive manufacturing within these critical sectors. The comprehensive study sheds light on the rapid evolution and potential impact of additive manufacturing technologies on the defense and military landscape.

The study's findings hold significant implications for defense contractors, technology providers, investors, and policymakers, indicating the need for proactive measures to harness the full potential of additive manufacturing in addressing the ever-evolving national security landscape.

As the world moves towards an era defined by escalating and evolving global tension and security challenges, the integration of additive manufacturing is poised to make its mark on the way defense and military entities conceptualize, develop, and deploy critical assets and equipment.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • 3D Systems
  • Additive Manufacturing Coalition
  • America Makes
  • ASTRO America
  • BASF
  • Boeing
  • Fortify3D
  • GE Aerospace
  • General Dynamics
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Markforged
  • Nanoe
  • Raytheon
  • SPEE3D
  • Xerion

Chapter One: Government Manufacturing Strategy in the Era of Supply Chain Challenges

  • Advanced Manufacturing is a Strategic Priority for the USA Government
  • The Additive Manufacturing Industry Stands to Benefit
  • Additive Manufacturing Moving Up in Manufacturing Readiness Levels

Chapter Two: USA Department of Defense FY2024 Budget Snapshot and AM Focus Areas

  • DoD Becoming Strategic in its Additive Manufacturing Usage & Spend
  • Cross-Departmental Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing Increasing
  • DoD Budget for FY2024 and Key Opportunities for Additive Manufacturing

Chapter Three: Adoption of Additive Manufacturing by the U.S. Navy

  • Navy's Broad Interest in AM Spans from At-Sea Production to Submarines Parts
  • Research and Development: AM is Part of Most Budget Activities for FY2024
  • Logistics and Supply Chain
  • Navy AM Centers of Excellence
  • An Interview with Matt Sermon, Strategic Submarines

Chapter Four: Adoption of Additive Manufacturing by the U.S. Air Force

  • Air Force Seeking to Produce Qualified Parts for Flight-Critical Applications
  • Air Force Eyeing 3D Printed Electronics
  • Drones - A Potential Emerging Application for AM?
  • Space: From Printers in Orbit to Specialized Materials for Hypersonics
  • Air Force and Space Force Offering Innovative Vehicles for Collaboration

Chapter Five: Adoption of Additive Manufacturing by the U.S. Army

  • US Army Already Using AM for End-Use-Parts
  • Army AM R&D Key Initiatives and Focus Areas
  • Ruggedization for Point of Need Production and Repairs: A High Priority

Chapter Six: Recommendations for AM Vendors Seeking to Sell into the USA DoD

  • Selling into the DoD - High Complexity, High Reward
  • Successful DoD Penetration: The Example of SPEED3D
  • DoD Procurement Frameworks Overview
  • Practical Advice: How to Get Started

