United States Air Fryer Markets Report 2022-2028: Product Innovations, Seasonal Sale and Discounts, & Availability Of Wide Range of Products to Influence Market Growth

The United States air fryer market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period because of increasing awareness of healthfulness, affordability, and demand for fried food.

Product innovation with many new smart features by various competitors is a prominent trend that is anticipated to affect new product launches throughout the projected period.



Air fryers offer a healthier alternative to traditional frying, as little or no oil is used in the cooking process. To achieve this, the cooking procedure is made without using high-fat and high-calorie oils. The harmful development of substances like acrylamide can be triggered by a serving of fried food. Due to rising health consciousness and demand for fried meals, air fryers have recently gained popularity.



In comparison to other vegetables, potatoes are the most popular food in the United States and french fries and other frozen items make up 40% of this total. Yet again, air fryer manufacturers promote their products to prepare fried meals without the negative health impacts of oil-fried foods, suggesting that they may be healthier.



Additionally, a large variety of innovative items are readily available, which is assisting the market's expansion. For instance, The Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer is dishwasher safe, quick to cook, and Wi-Fi enabled.

The Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer supports Alexa and Wi-Fi via the VeSync app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store. This provides customers with remote management over the appliance, sophisticated monitoring, delayed start, and access to over 100 recipes.



Rising Health Awareness Among Americans Will Lead to the Market Growth



Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the general public's knowledge of eating habits and their impact on human health and life. The International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation's 2019 Food and Health Survey found that 23% of consumers actively seek out foods or follow a diet for health benefits.

This increased from the prior year by almost 2%. French fries, potato chips, fried chicken, chicken nuggets, and other fried snacks are among the deep-fried meals that are regarded as harmful due to their high-calorie content in the form of fats or carbohydrates. Additionally, consuming deep-fried foods has been related to health issues like higher cholesterol levels, obesity, heart attacks, and diabetes.

As a result, those concerned about their health avoid consuming deep-fried items and instead opt for better cooking techniques like roasting or baking. But deep frying and shallow frying can be replaced with air frying as a healthier alternative.



Availability Of Wide Range of Products Will Fuel The Market Growth



As the demand for air fryers increased, several home appliance manufacturers began to carry them. Air fryers are made by many different household appliance companies nowadays. Additionally, these businesses provide a wide choice of items based on customer needs.

For example, Dash sells 1.2-liter Compact air fryers, half the size of regular fryers and ideal for cooking in tiny kitchens. The Dash Deluxe electric air fryer + oven cooker is a conventional air fryer with temperature control. It has a built-in auto-off feature that turns the air fryer off after cooking is complete for additional safety and a set of adjustable knobs that offer fine control over time and temperature.

In addition, air fryers are more reasonable and economical than ovens and microwaves, which makes them more alluring to customers on a tight budget.



Various Product Innovation Will Fuels the Market Growth



One of the most crucial reasons for creating products that can eliminate human labor is the need for ease. Many futuristic technologies improve the efficiency and usability of kitchen appliances. The development of the Internet of Things (IoT) has aided the adoption of cutting-edge devices. IoT assists in tying together various gadgets, such as air fryers, so that they may be wirelessly operated from a distance.

For instance, Tefal's ActiFry XL Smart air fryer includes an electronic card with Bluetooth Smart technology that enables remote smartphone control and innovative recipe cooking. Users can automatically transfer Actifry's cooking parameters from the application for step-by-step recipes.



Seasonal Sale and Discounts From Various Retail Stores Will Fuel The Market Growth



Generally, buyers are drawn to sales and extra freebies offered with various products. This tactic is employed by businesses to increase the sales of their goods. Offering a discount or running a campaign result in additional sales or facilitates reaching out to new clients.

The use of prepayment discounts, free shipping, event/seasonal discounts, volume discounts, and membership discounts are just a few of the discount and promotion techniques that retailers use to draw in customers. Discounts aid retailers in boosting profits, getting rid of excess inventory and building a foundation of devoted clients in addition to bringing in more customers.

Additionally, shoppers throughout the nation look forward to unique bargains during holidays like Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving. Consumers' growing response is driving the increased demand for air fryers in the US to the numerous discounts being offered by shops.



New market players are also actively entering the market in the recent years and further strengthening the market growth.

