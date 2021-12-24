United States Air Quality Analyzers (Portable, Fixed) Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2020 & 2021-2028 by Product, Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical, Biological), & Application

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Portable, Fixed), By Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical, Biological), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. air quality analyzers market size is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2028

The U.S. market for air quality analyzers is primarily driven by the increasing awareness pertaining to the monitoring of air quality in indoor spaces.



Proper maintenance of indoor air quality in schools and offices is essential for the comfort and health of students and employees. Ill-effects caused by poor indoor air quality such as fatigue, headache, and irritation to the eyes, throat, lungs, and nose, contributed to the rising demand for monitoring air quality, in turn, complementing the market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for the early detection of biological contaminants such as viruses, bacteria, and house dust in the air, thereby fueling the growth of the U.S. market for air quality analyzers. Increasing pollution and rising awareness among the masses about the importance of indoor air quality are expected to drive the market.



Manufacturers of air quality analyzers are focusing on launching innovative products using advanced technology to measure air quality in various applications. For instance, in June 2020, Siemens launched a real-time air quality monitoring system that measures pollutants, humidity, and temperature.



U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market Report Highlights

By product, portable indoor analyzers are expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2028 as these analyzers are easier to maintain and repair as compared to fixed analyzers

In terms of pollutant type, the biological segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period as these pollutants can cause allergies, influenza, watery eyes, and cough due to which demand for air quality analyzers is rising to monitor air quality

The commercial application segment led the market and accounted for 43.0% share of the U.S. revenue in 2020 owing to the rising worker safety in the commercial sector as the pollutants in indoor settings can cause illness and allergic reactions

The manufacturers of air quality analyzers are focusing on launching new products in North America . In January 2021 , TSI launched a new air quality monitor named Q-Trak XP Indoor Air Quality, which is available only in North America

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumption

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market driver analysis

3.5.2. Market restraints analysis

3.5.3. Industry challenges

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Model

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

3.8. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.9. Air Quality Analyzers Product Design Innovators

3.9.1. Product Innovation Examples

3.9.2. Upcoming Technology/ Product Quality Upgrades

3.10. Industry 4.0 Trends



Chapter 4. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Price Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Fixed Indoor Analyzers

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Portable Indoor Analyzers



Chapter 6. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Pollutant Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Pollutant Type Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Chemical

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Physical

6.4. Biological



Chapter 7. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Industrial

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3. Educational Institutions

7.4. Commercial

7.5. Residential



Chapter 8. U.S. Air Quality Analyzers Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Strategic Framework

8.4. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

8.5. Public Companies

8.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis

8.6. Private Companies

8.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies and Their Geographical Presence



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company overview

9.2. Financial performance

9.3. Product benchmarking

9.4. Strategic initiatives

Siemens AG

TSI

Emerson Electric Co.

Aeroqual

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

IQAir

Honeywell International Inc.

Camfil

3M

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

