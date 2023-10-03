United States Alternative Healthcare Providers Industry Report 2023: Increasingly Favorable Attitude Towards Industry Services and Favorable Demographic Trends will Drive Industry Demand

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternative Healthcare Providers in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenue grew at a CAGR of 1.6% to $31.8 billion over the past five years, despite a decline of 0.4% in 2023.

This comprehensive report delves into the industry's dimensions, scale, disposition, and growth trajectory, while also illuminating the principal factors influencing its performance. Furthermore, it offers a five-year outlook for the industry, encompassing growth rates and a detailed analysis of key industry participants, complete with their respective market shares.

Consumer interest in the Alternative Healthcare Providers sector is on the rise, a trend bolstered by increasing per capita disposable income and a progressively health-conscious populace. The surge in demand for alternative healthcare services is intricately linked to the perceived advantages and effectiveness of specific medical practices. Notably, individuals are more inclined to maintain their healthcare expenditures, even during economic fluctuations, rather than reducing spending on non-essential items.

Furthermore, the growing number of individuals with disabilities has spurred the recognition, by both insurance companies and employers, of the value in covering alternative healthcare services. This industry specializes in offering healthcare services that do not fall under the purview of any other sector.

Examples include practices such as meditation, yoga, or massage therapy. Practitioners within this field operate either private or group practices, either within their own offices or within external facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, or even patient homes.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

