United States Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. ambulatory surgery center (ASC) market is estimated to grow to $52 - $55 billion by 2025

The 2019 Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Report covers the industry-wide shift in surgical procedures from inpatient to outpatient settings.

ASCs are largely urban with 92.9% located in or near cities

The top six ASC chains hold a combined 18.8% of total market share and manage 1,300 ASCs

Market At-A-Glance

The ambulatory surgery center (ASC) market is estimated to grow by up to $52-55 billion by 2025. ASC executives continue to rank improved surgical capabilities as the primary driver of growth; however, they also cite the aging U.S. population and increased surgical capacity as contributors.



In 2017, 5,603 Medicare-certified ASCs treated over 3.4 million Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) beneficiaries. The majority of ASCs (93.8%) are for profit, with 3.5% considered nonprofit and 2.7% government-owned.



Physicians Benefit From ASC Ownership

The majority of ASCs are physician-owned and report no affiliation with a hospital or health system. In 2018, these physicians reported ASC ownership as more appealing than being employed by a hospital. Reimbursement initiatives from private payers boost this perception. They are currently offering ASC physicians higher reimbursement rates, and are also offering bonuses for each patient that receives care in an ASC rather than an HOPD.



ASCs Expected To Receive Increased Volumes

ASCs continue to perform more than half of all U.S. outpatient surgical procedures and are expected to see greater volumes as the number of outpatient procedures increases by an estimated 15% by 2028. Though these increases will be experienced by both ASCs and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) alike, ASCs are poised to receive an outsized portion of volume growth. From 2015 to 2022, the proportion of outpatient cases performed in ASCs is expected to increase across most service lines with the largest jump (10%) to occur in spine procedures.



Among other factors, consumerism is set to play a major role in driving ASC volume increases, as procedures performed in ASCs cost an average of 58% less than the same procedure in an HOPD. Payers and patients alike, in an effort to reduce costs and increase value, are driving the shift in procedures from high-cost HOPDs to more cost-effective ASCs.



Efficiency Drives ASC Profit

While reimbursement continues to be lower in ASCs when compared to HOPDs, they are able to drive profits through efficiency. Lower average operating room turnover time and growing patient volumes bring in greater revenues. while lower operating expenses broaden margins. For the average ASC, 2018 operating expenses were 67% of net revenue; in hospital outpatient departments this figure was 97%.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary ASC Market Overview The ASC Market Is Highly Fragmented The Majority Of ASCs Are Single Specialty Most ASCs Are Owned By Independent Physicians Commercial Insurance Dominates ASC Payer Mix Supply Spend Second Only To Labor Expenses, Labor Are Top ASC Challenges In 2019 Outpatient Surgical Volumes Projected To Increase 13% By 2028 ASCs To Receive A Greater Share Of Projected Outpatient Volumes Four Procedures Removed From The Inpatient-Only List For 2019 Orthopedics Procedures Generate The Highest Revenues For ASCs Cataract Surgery Most Common ASC Procedure ASC Quality Reporting Metrics For 2019 And 2021 Data Suggests Improvement In ASC Quality Of Care The Number Of ASC Procedures With Subsequent Hospital Visits Increased From 2014-2017 One-Third Of ASCs Planning Growth In 2019 Hospitals, Health Systems Turn To ASCs To Increase Outpatient Surgical Capacity ASCs Perform Well On Measures Of Efficiency ASCs Are More Cost-Effective For Payers And Patients Care Projected To Rapidly Shift From HOPD To ASC Payers Invested In Shifting Patient Volume To ASCs 88% Of ASCs Purchase Most Or All Medical Surgical Supplies Through Distribution ASC Supply Decision Makers Look For Clinical Results Purchasing Decisions Remain At The ASC Level For System/Chain-Owned Facilities GHX Reports $19 Billion In Treatment Center Sales Through Distribution In 2018 GHX Reports Treatment Center Sales By Segment GHX Lists Outpatient Surgery Products Sold Through Distribution

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ga7yno

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

