United States Ambulatory Surgical Centers Markets, 2023 and 2024-2029 - Reimbursement Schemes and Telehealth Drive Rapid Expansion

The US Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) market is experiencing substantial growth, with its valuation at $36.54 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period.

This report analyzes the complete US ambulatory surgical centers market in-depth - exhaustive information regarding the ambulatory surgical centers in the US.



The number of ASCs in the US is increasing drastically. Hospitals need to invest in ASCs to survive in the competing environment. Many hospitals are investing in their ASCs to shift the cases for surgeries. ASCs can perform the surgeries at higher quality at minimal cost. This is attracting the patients to prefer ASCs over hospitals. Many large hospitals and ASCs are focusing on inorganic growth to expand their market presence in the US.

There are more than 6000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the US. The number of ASCs are increasing and will become the future of outpatient settings in the US. There is a major shift in the number of surgeries from hospitals to ASCs in various specialties. The ownership changes in the market is revolutionizing the numbers of ASCs. Hospitals are partnering with physicians to own the ASCs and refer patients to ASCs for surgeries. Corporations are partnering with the ASCs, helping them invest in better technology, partnering with physicians, and more. This has increased the competition among the healthcare providers.

From 2016 to 2022, more than 5% of gastroenterology surgeries shifted from hospitals to ASCs, as it is more affordable in ASCs than hospitals. The number of people suffering from gastroenterology disorders is increasing in the US and will increase further. In 2019, the number of ophthalmology ASCs in the US was less than 100; in 2022, it has increased to more than 1,000. This segment is still growing faster in the market, and the number of ASCs is rising.

The reimbursement schemes, awareness among the patients, and competition among the healthcare sectors are driving the ASCs market to the next level with rapid expansion in numbers. Post-COVID-19 pandemic, some of the segments have gone online, and telehealth has impacted the market. The majority of people take consultations through telehealth platforms and get the surgery done in ASCs, eliminating the visits to hospitals in the US.

The increasing aged population in the US, lifestyle changes, increasing disposable income, obesity, and chronic conditions are increasing the healthcare issues, in turn increasing the number of surgeries conducted. ASCs are moving to become a single specialty as they are economical and can become more specialized in one field. This attracts patients with specialty-related issues to get the surgery performed in one particular centre as they have more skilled and specialized technology to perform the surgeries.

