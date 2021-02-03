United States and European Union Laboratory Information Management Systems Markets 2021: Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Market Revenue Potential
Feb 03, 2021, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transition to Hybrid Cloud Services to Trigger the Growth of Laboratory Information Management Systems in the United States and European Union, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service identifies the largest revenue-generating as well as the fastest-growing end-user segment in the industry.
The publisher's Transformational Health team provides critical insights into the US and EU laboratory information management system (LIMS) industry, highlighting the key growth opportunities, market revenue forecast, and trends that will play an important role in industry growth.
The US and EU LIMS market covered in this study is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical, biobanks, clinical diagnostics, government, and academic institutions) and by product type (thick-client, thin-client, and cloud-native). The market forecast is provided through 2026, capturing the interesting trends, developments and end-user dynamics that will influence the growth of industry participants.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market revenue potential for both the United States and the European Union are also detailed. Strategic imperatives needed to consolidate the customer base as well as improve market penetration are clearly outlined.
The study also provides comprehensive insights on the complex dynamics in the LIMS industry with regard to pricing trends, production adoption trends, and the key industry participants. It also profiles the competitive environment in the LIMS industry, outlining the strategy and capabilities of the top competitors.
With this research service, the publisher's Transformational Health group offers insightful analysis in the form of key growth opportunities that revolve around the use of artificial intelligence in LIMS for quality assurance and quality control of manufacturing, client expectations in the biobanking industry, and the adoption of hybrid cloud for flexible and agile data management.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Strategic Imperatives for the US and EU LIMS Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of the Study
- LIMS End Users
- LIMS
- LIMS Workflow and Core Functionalities
- US Key Growth Metrics
- EU Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Market Forecast Methodology
- US LIMS Revenue Forecast
- US LIMS Revenue Forecast Analysis
- EU LIMS Revenue Forecast
- EU LIMS Revenue Forecast Analysis
- US LIMS COVID-19 Impact Forecast
- EU LIMS COVID-19 Impact Forecast
- US and EU LIMS COVID-19 Impact Forecast Analysis
- US LIMS Market Share Forecast by End-User Segment
- EU LIMS Market Share Forecast by End-User Segment
- US and EU LIMS Market Share Forecast by End-User Segment Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Analysis
- LIMS Segmentation by Product Type
- Comparative Analysis
- Adoption Curve of LIMS Solutions by Product Type
Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Top Competitor: LabWare
- Top Competitor: LabVantage
- Top Competitor: Thermo Fisher Scientific (Core Informatics)
- Top Competitor: Abbott Informatics
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity Summary
- Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence for Predictive Maintenance in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 2: LIMS Solutions with Flexible Module Capabilities for the Biobanking Industry
- Growth Opportunity 3: Transition to Hybrid Cloud Platform
Next Steps
