United States Artificial Intelligence Markets, Competition, and Forecasts 2023-2028: Proliferation of Automobile Industry, Increasing Implementation in Smart Homes, Shift Towards Smart Manufacturing

The United States Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of digital technologies along with the heavy investment in research & development by tech giants fueling the growth of United States Artificial Intelligence Market.



Proliferation of Automobile Industry



The automotive industry is emerging as a major source of AI in which autonomous vehicles are the most public-facing application of AI in the automotive sector. AI chips, computer vision, and ML are the key AI technologies associated with self-driving. Moreover, the use of AI in automotive manufacturing will increasingly overlap with the development of sustainable smart cities.

5G connectivity will provide a foundation of low-latency communication from vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and eventually vehicle-to-everything (V2X), which opens up a whole range of AI use cases. In addition, AI will help with centralized traffic management, which will enhance travel efficiency and reduce vehicle energy use from a sustainability standpoint.

Mobility providers will continue to use AI in fleet management and real-time vehicle routing, and infotainment systems will be able to support ambient commerce thanks to interactions with smart infrastructure. For, instance, Tesla makes use of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, such as autopilot, and uses customer datasets for data analytics to forecast and gather information about consumer requirements, which is then used to enhance the features of its vehicles.



Growing Healthcare Industry



Healthcare is one of the utmost critical sectors in the broader scene of big data because of its primary role in a constructive and prosperous society. The application of AI to healthcare data can exactly be a matter of life and death. AI can aid doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers in their daily work.

AI in healthcare can improve preventive care and quality of life, construct more precise diagnoses and treatment plans, and indicate to better patient outcomes overall. AI can also forecast and track the disperse of infectious diseases by examining data from a government, healthcare, and other sources. As a result, AI can play a fundamental role in country's public health as a tool for resisting epidemics and pandemics.



Tech giants like Google are collaborating with health firms to build programming that compiles user data to identify patients at risk for conditions that are typically genetically predisposed but difficult to predict like cancer. However, simple AI tools also extend beyond more precise diagnosis in the medical field where doctors use natural language processing algorithms for transcribing patient-doctor interactions, surgeons use robots to improve the precision of surgeries, and hospitals employ algorithm-driven processes to replace rote tasks within hospitals.

The proper use of these tools in healthcare will change the way medicine is administered: it can improve patient care, reduce fatalities with early diagnoses, and create more jobs through specialization. Thus, with the growing adoption of AI in healthcare sector is expected to increase the United States artificial intelligence market in the coming years.



Increasing Internet of Technology (IoT)



IoT has been constantly adopted across the business world over the past decade. Every day, IoT devices generate around one billion gigabytes of data. By 2025, the projection for IoT-connected devices globally is 42 billion. As the networks grow, the data does too. With AI, IoT has an extensive range of profits for organizations and proposals a powerful solution to intelligent automation such as avoiding downtime, increasing operational efficiency, enabling new and improved products and services and improved risk management.

Moreover, IoT along with AI is also revolutionizing many industries including manufacturing, sales and marketing, automotive, healthcare etc. which has led to the rising growth of the United States Artificial Intelligence Market in coming years.



Increasing Implementation of AI in Smart Homes:



With the development of AI technology, the smart home domain has gradually evolved towards the concept of a control centre that connects individual devices scattered across the home to form a complete smart home ecosystem. Built upon the IoT, a smart home ecosystem is composed of hardware (e.g., smart appliances, security control equipment, furniture), software systems, and cloud-based platforms. It integrates speech recognition, visual recognition, deep learning domain models, user portraits and other technical means to actively understand the needs of users.



Shifting Towards Smart Manufacturing:



Smart manufacturing is fundamentally the integration of ICT with advanced manufacturing techniques. All manufacturing activities are potentially impacted including design, production, management and service.



A smart factory is an interactive factory in which data from design teams, supply chains, production lines and quality control are coupled to form an extremely integrated, intelligent platform that will aid in redefining future production lines. With the raising need for flexibility to suit a diverse range of production domains, the manufacturing sector has to rely on automation, machine learning and other fields of AI to meet these rising challenges.



Through machine learning, systems have the ability to learn from experience, with the result that they are constantly improving. This enables manufacturing to be faster, more flexible and specifically scalable by providing predictive insights to manage everything from plant effectiveness to selecting optimal suppliers and gauging pricing against demand.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States Artificial Intelligence Market.

Amazon Web Services

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Intel Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Baidu, Inc.

Sensely, Inc.

H2O.ai.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Report Scope:



United States Artificial Intelligence Market, By Type:

Strong AI

Weak AI

United States Artificial Intelligence Market, By Technology:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Others

United States Artificial Intelligence Market, By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

United States Artificial Intelligence Market, By Industry:

Healthcare

Retail & E-Commerce

Logistics and Transportation

Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

Others

