United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market Analysis Report 2023: Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2028 - Increase in Vehicle Production & Stringent Worker Safety Driving Demand

Research and Markets

03 Jul, 2023, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Lifting Capacity, By Lift Height, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The United States automotive scissor lift market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR for the forecast period, 2024-2028

An increase in sales and production of automobiles, the growing customization trend in automobiles, and the rise in the per capita income of consumers are the key factors driving the demand for the United States automotive scissor lift market.

Also, the imposition of stringent safety regulations by the leading authorities and the high untapped potential in developing countries are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the United States automotive scissor lift market over the next five years.

An increase in Vehicle Production and Sales Drives the Market Demand

The United States boasts one of the largest automotive markets in the world. In 2020, around 275 million vehicles will be available on the road in the United States.

The government encourages open investment and incentives for automobile manufacturers to boost automobile production. The presence of supportive infrastructure, a highly skilled workforce, and early adoption of advanced technologies make the automotive manufacturers set up manufacturing units in the United States.

Automakers are investing hefty amounts in research and development activities for continuous evolution in technology to meet the rising demand from the country, which is expected to contribute to the market growth significantly. Customers are asking for customizations in automobiles and aftermarket services to take care of vehicles efficiently.

Automobile manufacturers are opening up new automobile service centers and providing all kinds of services to customers, which is expected to boost the growth potential for the United States automotive scissor lift market in the next five years.

Rise in Expenditure Capacity Supports the Market Growth

The United States is ranked among the top countries with the highest disposable per capita income. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, disposable income increased from USD 18240.90 billion in December 2021 to USD 18276.27 in January 2022.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization and changing preferences towards quality lifestyles are fueling the sales of automobiles. With the growing sales of automobiles, the demand for excellent automotive aftermarket services is increasing at a rapid rate. Consumers are focusing on enhancing the aesthetic look of the automobile and are demanding customization in the automobile.

The surging demand from consumers and the introduction of smart and safe lifts are expected to boost the United States automotive scissor lift market growth over the forecast period.

Stringent Worker Safety Laws Fuel the Market Demand

Implementation of strict safety laws by the leading authorities to ensure worker safety makes the garage and workshop owners adopt measures.

Garage and workshop owners are actively installing automotive scissor lifts to offer the workers a safe environment and ease repair and maintenance operations. The automotive scissor lift moves the vehicle vertically upward, and it provides ample work to the worker.

Automotive scissor lift market players are working on improving the technology and are providing custom solutions to garage owners for better space optimization. The need to protect workers from any potential harm during automotive repair and maintenance operations is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States automotive scissor lift market.

  • BendPak Inc.
  • Terex Corporation
  • Challenger Lifts Inc.
  • Custom Equipment, LLC
  • Lift-A-Loft
  • Vehicle Service Group
  • ARI Phoenix, Inc.
  • Nussbaum Custom Lifts GmbH
  • MAHA USA
  • Hunter Engineering Company



Report Scope:

United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market, By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market, By Lifting Capacity:

  • Up to 5,000 lb
  • 5,001-10,000 lb
  • More than 10,000 lb

United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market, By Lift Height:

  • Less Than 10 M
  • 10 To 20 M
  • More Than 20 M

United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market, By Type:

  • Hydraulic Scissor Lift
  • Pneumatic Scissor Lift

United States Automotive Scissor Lift Market, By Region:

  • South
  • West
  • Mid-West
  • North-East

