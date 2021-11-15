United States Biodefense-Related Rapid Pathogen Identification and Treatments Market Report 2021: A $518.3 Million Market by 2026

Nov 15, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Market for Biodefense-Related Rapid Pathogen Identification and Treatments 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the current and future market potential of the U.S. biodefense-related rapid pathogen identification and treatment market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and it identifies opportunities and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2026.
For market estimates, data is provided for the following years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2026. The year 2020 is the base year, and forecast through the year 2026.
- The U.S. biodefense-related rapid pathogen identification and treatment market should reach $518.3 million by 2026 from $366.3 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The detection device segment of the U.S. biodefense-related rapid pathogen identification and treatment market is expected to grow from $200.8 million in 2021 to $260.2 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
- The sensors segment of the U.S. biodefense-related rapid pathogen identification and treatment market is expected to grow from $165.5 million in 2021 to $258.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the U.S. market for biodefense-related rapid pathogen identification and treatments
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technological advancements, and regulatory landscape in the context of biodefense-related rapid pathogens
- Evaluation and forecast the biodefense-related pathogen detection products market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type, testing method, device type, technology, application etc.
- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for infectious agents with detection, vaccine and treatment information, ongoing R&D activities, and clinical trials etc.
- Review of the infectious agents including smallpox, anthrax, plague and tularaemia, as well as coverage of potentially harmful chemical toxins that are used in biological warfare situations including sarin gas, ricin and botulinum
- Impact of COVID-19 on bioinformatics research and new developments related to biodefense-related diagnostic tools
- Review of patents issued for rapid pathogen identification and industry-specific new developments
- Insight into the recent industry strategies and competitive landscape of the major players operating within the global market, along with their company share analysis
- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including ANP Technologies, Biomerieux, Haztech, Menon Biosensors, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific and GlaxoSmithKline
Key Topics Covered:
Summary and Highlights
- Detection
- Handheld Devices
- Factors Contributing to the Market for Biodefense-Related Pathogen Identification
- Highlights of the U.S. Market for Biodefense-Related Rapid Pathogen Identification
- Treatment
Industry Overview
- Delivery and Detection
- Methods of Dissemination
- Potential Biological Pathogens
- Rapid Identification Products
- Sensing Technology
- Detect-To-Warn Systems
- Treatment
- Vaccines
- Pharmaceuticals Used to Treat Biodefense-Related Pathogens
- Planning and Response to Bioterrorism Event
- Microbial Forensics
- Role of Government, Universities and Private Funding in Product Development
- Funding Options
Overview of Infectious Agents
- Categories of Bacterial Agents
- Category a Bacterial Agents
- Category a Viral Agents
- Category B Bacterial Agents
- Category B Toxins
Biodefense-Related Pathogen Detection Devices
- Pathogen Id Devices by Testing Method
- Types of Devices
- Diagnostic Tools
- Mass Spectrometry
- PCR
- Immunological Analysis
- Biological Sensors
- Biodefense Biosensor Market
Patents and Market Dynamics
- Patents on Rapid Pathogen Identification: 2019-2021
- Pharmaceutical Market Opportunities/Challenges
- Vaccine Market Opportunities/Challenges
- Device Market Opportunities/Challenges
- Challenges
- Opportunities
Company Profiles
- Diagnostic Products
- Anp Technologies
- Alpha Diagnostic International
- Battelle
- Biomerieux Inc.
- Biosearch Technologies
- Biotech International
- Bruker Detection
- Corgenix Medical Corp.
- Diatherix
- Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.
- Haztech Systems
- Inbios International Inc.
- Integrated Nano-Technologies
- Menon Biosensors Inc.
- Meso Scale Defense
- Nanologix
- New Horizon Diagnostic Corp.
- Positive Id Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Vaccines
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- Crucell Holland B.V.
- Emergent Biosolutions
- Inovio Pharmceuticals
- Novavax
- Pharmathene Inc.
- Soligenix
- Tapimmune
- Pharmaceuticals
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Siga Technologies
- National Laboratories
- Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories
- Sabin Vaccine Institute
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8tb08
