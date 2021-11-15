United States Biodefense-Related Rapid Pathogen Identification and Treatments Market Report 2021: A $518.3 Million Market by 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The U.S. Market for Biodefense-Related Rapid Pathogen Identification and Treatments 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the current and future market potential of the U.S. biodefense-related rapid pathogen identification and treatment market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and it identifies opportunities and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2026.

For market estimates, data is provided for the following years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2026. The year 2020 is the base year, and forecast through the year 2026.

The U.S. biodefense-related rapid pathogen identification and treatment market should reach $518.3 million by 2026 from $366.3 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The Report Includes

An overview of the U.S. market for biodefense-related rapid pathogen identification and treatments

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technological advancements, and regulatory landscape in the context of biodefense-related rapid pathogens

Evaluation and forecast the biodefense-related pathogen detection products market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type, testing method, device type, technology, application etc.

Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for infectious agents with detection, vaccine and treatment information, ongoing R&D activities, and clinical trials etc.

Review of the infectious agents including smallpox, anthrax, plague and tularaemia, as well as coverage of potentially harmful chemical toxins that are used in biological warfare situations including sarin gas, ricin and botulinum

Impact of COVID-19 on bioinformatics research and new developments related to biodefense-related diagnostic tools

Review of patents issued for rapid pathogen identification and industry-specific new developments

Insight into the recent industry strategies and competitive landscape of the major players operating within the global market, along with their company share analysis

Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including ANP Technologies, Biomerieux, Haztech, Menon Biosensors, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific and GlaxoSmithKline

Key Topics Covered:

Summary and Highlights

Detection

Handheld Devices

Factors Contributing to the Market for Biodefense-Related Pathogen Identification

Highlights of the U.S. Market for Biodefense-Related Rapid Pathogen Identification

Treatment

Industry Overview

Delivery and Detection

Methods of Dissemination

Potential Biological Pathogens

Rapid Identification Products

Sensing Technology

Detect-To-Warn Systems

Treatment

Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals Used to Treat Biodefense-Related Pathogens

Planning and Response to Bioterrorism Event

Microbial Forensics

Role of Government, Universities and Private Funding in Product Development

Funding Options

Overview of Infectious Agents

Categories of Bacterial Agents

Category a Bacterial Agents

Category a Viral Agents

Category B Bacterial Agents

Category B Toxins

Biodefense-Related Pathogen Detection Devices

Pathogen Id Devices by Testing Method

Types of Devices

Diagnostic Tools

Mass Spectrometry

PCR

Immunological Analysis

Biological Sensors

Biodefense Biosensor Market

Patents and Market Dynamics

Patents on Rapid Pathogen Identification: 2019-2021

Pharmaceutical Market Opportunities/Challenges

Vaccine Market Opportunities/Challenges

Device Market Opportunities/Challenges

Challenges

Opportunities

Company Profiles

Diagnostic Products

Anp Technologies

Alpha Diagnostic International

Battelle

Biomerieux Inc.

Biosearch Technologies

Biotech International

Bruker Detection

Corgenix Medical Corp.

Diatherix

Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.

Haztech Systems

Inbios International Inc.

Integrated Nano-Technologies

Menon Biosensors Inc.

Meso Scale Defense

Nanologix

New Horizon Diagnostic Corp.

Positive Id Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vaccines

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Crucell Holland B.V.

Emergent Biosolutions

Inovio Pharmceuticals

Novavax

Pharmathene Inc.

Soligenix

Tapimmune

Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Sarepta Therapeutics

Siga Technologies

National Laboratories

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories

Sabin Vaccine Institute

