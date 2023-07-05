United States Biopsy Market Analysis, Size, & Forecast Report 2023-2028: An Aging Population and Increasing Rates of Chronic Diseases Bolsters Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Jul, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Biopsy Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Biopsy Market is expected to reach US$ 21.40 Billion by 2028

Biopsies in the United States are commonly performed by healthcare professionals such as pathologists, surgeons, or radiologists. The biopsy market in the United States is a growing due to the increasing demand for early and accurate diagnoses of various medical conditions.

The market includes a variety of biopsy products and services, including biopsy needles, biopsy forceps, imaging guidance systems, and laboratory services. In recent years, the market has seen growth in the use of minimally invasive biopsy techniques, such as fine needle aspiration and core needle biopsy, as well as advances in imaging technologies, such as ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging that help guide biopsy procedures.

Additionally, the aging population and increasing rates of chronic diseases are contributing to the growth of the biopsy market in the United States.

USA Biopsy Market will grow with a 4.50% CAGR during the Forecast Period

Despite the growth of the biopsy market in the United States, a few challenges need to be addressed. One of the significant challenges is the need for more skilled professionals, such as pathologists, who analyze the biopsy samples and diagnose. Another challenge is the high cost of biopsy procedures, which can be a barrier for some patients, especially those without insurance. The United States Biopsy Industry was US$ 16.43 Billion in 2022.

Breast Cancer is the most prevalent cancer on the list, with 290,560 new cases anticipated in the U.S in 2022

In the United States, biopsy procedures are commonly performed to diagnose or monitor different types of cancer. Some of the most common cancers for which biopsy procedures are performed include Breast Cancer, prostate, lung, liver, thyroid, kidney, colorectal, and melanoma. The most common type of biopsy procedure performed for breast cancer is a fine needle aspiration or core needle biopsy. A biopsy is often used to confirm a diagnosis of breast cancer.

The breast cancer biopsy market in the United States is a significant and growing market due to the increasing incidence of breast cancer and advancements in biopsy techniques. According to our reports, the U.S. breast cancer biopsy market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The market growth can be attributed to increasing demand for early diagnosis, raising awareness about breast cancer, and advancements in biopsy technology.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the biopsy market in the United States is the aging population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. As people age, they are more likely to develop chronic conditions, such as cancer, which require an early and accurate diagnosis. The increasing incidence of cancer has led to a higher demand for biopsy procedures, which has driven the biopsy market growth.

Key Companies & Market Insights

The biopsy market in the United States is highly competitive, with many players offering various products and services. Some of the leading players in the market include Becton, Dickinson & Company, Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Hologic, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Roche Diagnostics and Myriad Genetics Inc.

These companies are investing heavily in research and development to develop new biopsy technologies and products to meet the growing demand. They are also working to improve the accuracy and precision of biopsy procedures and reduce the risk of complications.

For instance, Epic Biosciences announced the availability of a multi-analyte liquid biopsy for metastatic breast cancer in January 2022. DefineMBC from the company offers both cell-free and cell-based analyses.

In conclusion, the biopsy market in the United States is a growing industry driven by the increasing demand for early and accurate diagnoses of various medical conditions. With the advancements in technology and the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the market is expected to grow in the coming years.

However, companies in the biopsy market will need to address the challenges of a shortage of skilled professionals and high costs to continue to grow and succeed.

Company Insights: Overview, Company Initiatives, Sales Analysis

  • Becton, Dickinson & Company
  • Braun Melsungen AG
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Medtronic Plc.
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Myriad Genetics Inc

Biopsy Devices: Competitive Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

  • Core Biopsy Devices
  • Aspiration Biopsy Needles
  • Vacuum Assisted Biopsy Devices

Assessment by Technique

  • Ultrasound-guided Biopsy
  • Stereotactic-guided Biopsy
  • MRI-guided Biopsy

United States Biopsy Volume Insights 

  • Breast Cancer
  • Prostate Cancer
  • Lung Cancer
  • Liver Cancer
  • Thyroid Cancer
  • Kidney Cancer
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Melanoma Cancer

United States Biopsy Market Insights

  • Breast Cancer
  • Prostate Cancer
  • Lung Cancer
  • Liver Cancer
  • Thyroid Cancer
  • Kidney Cancer
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Melanoma Cancer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwvfr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Saudi Arabia Connected Car Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2022 & 2023-2028

Impact Assessment of Smart Sensors in Industrial Automation: Smart Sensors to Drive Digital Upskilling and Social Enterprise Mega Trends

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.