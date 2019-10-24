United States Biopsy Market, Volume & Forecast Report 2019-2025: Focus on Breast, Prostate, Lung, Liver, Thyroid, Kidney, Colorectal and Skin Cancer

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Biopsy Market, Volume & Forecast by Segments (Breast, Prostate, Lung, Liver, Thyroid, Kidney, Colorectal and Skin) Cancer, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Biopsy Market is expected to cross US$ 14 Billion mark by the end of the year 2025.

The biopsy is the procedure to collect the tissues or fluid from the area, which has grown abnormally over a period of time. The sample (tissue or fluid) is further examined through the microscope to check the presence of cancer. Different types of biopsy are done to know cancer, such as vacuum-assisted biopsy, fine-needle aspiration biopsy, and core needle biopsy.



For colorectal cancer, colonoscopy or endoscopy is primarily done to check abnormalities, and during the process, abnormal tissues called polyps would collect for biopsy. In the United States, overall cancer incidence is rising, but the cancer death rate is falling over the period of time because of the rise in the number of cancer diagnostics, especially biopsy screening for cancer.



The essential factors that will fuel the market growth are; the rise of an ageing population in the United States, continuous improvement of healthcare infrastructure, rising per capita health care expenditure, increasing per capita income, growing awareness about early detection of cancer by several screenings including biopsy, improvement of diagnostic technologies, etc. Moreover, the rising incidence of cancer in the United States and the increase of less invasive procedures during biopsy will further propel the United States biopsy market in the future course of time.



United States Biopsy Volume Insights - Breast Cancer Biopsy is holding the largest Volume Share



In this report, the researchers have fragmented cancer by biopsy volume into 8 parts; Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Skin Cancer. Breast cancer biopsy is holding the largest volume share of cancer biopsy in the United States. This report provides a multi-factor analysis of why biopsy volume is rising in the United States.



United States Biopsy Market Insights



In this report, the researchers have categorized the biopsy market into 8 parts by cancer type; Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Skin Cancer. For many cancer, more than one biopsy is required to diagnose the patients like colorectal cancer requires at least 6 biopsies. Besides, the publishers have also explained the growth driver and challenges of the biopsy market in the United States.



United States New Cases of Cancer Diagnostic Insights



In this report, the researchers have shown new cancer diagnostic cases and also providing the factor by which cancer prevalence is increasing or decreasing over a period of time.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. United States Biopsy Market & Volume

4.1 Market & Forecast

4.2 Volume & Forecast



5. United States Biopsy Share

5.1 Market Share & Forecast

5.2 Volume Share & Forecast



6. Segment - United States Biopsy Market

6.1 Prostate Cancer Biopsy

6.1.1 Market & Forecast

6.1.2 Volume & Forecast

6.2 Breast Cancer Biopsy

6.3 Lung Cancer Biopsy

6.4 Liver Cancer Biopsy

6.5 Thyroid Cancer Biopsy

6.6 Kidney Cancer Biopsy

6.7 Colon & Rectum Cancer Biopsy

6.8 Melanoma Skin Cancer Biopsy



7. Company Analysis

7.1 Becton, Dickinson & Company

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

7.1.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.1.4 Revenue

7.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

7.3 Cardinal Health, Inc.

7.4 Olympus Corporation (Japan)

7.5 Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

7.6 Medtronic Plc.

7.7 Hologic, Inc.



8. Growth Factors

8.1 Inadequate Screening Tests for Particular Cancers

8.2 Demand for Minimally-Invasive Biopsy Techniques

8.3 Advancement in Biopsy Techniques



9. Challenges

9.1 Reimbursement Issues

9.2 Limitations





