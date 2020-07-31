United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, 2015-2019 and 2027F

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Insights Report 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States market for the blood glucose test strips is poised to register a healthy growth rate over the forecast period.

Report Scope

The Market Size of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market with Seven Years Forecast

Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Users Volume and Forecast to 2027

Delivers a Complete Overview of the United States Insulin Users and Forecast to 2027

An Insightful Analysis of the United States Diabetes Population and Forecast to 2027

Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

Delivers a Latest Happenings in the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

Detailed Insights of the Regulatory Framework of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Blood Glucose Test Strips Portfolios and Business Overview

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the United States' blood glucose test strips market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive outlook and discusses foremost trends. The report gives the most up-to-date industry statistics at the real market place situation and future outlook in the United States blood glucose test strips market. The report includes historical data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2027.

The report contains a granular evaluation of the present industry conditions, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues, and provides forecasts through 2027. The report provides a clear insight into modern-day and future traits of the United States blood glucose test strips market. The report provides a decisive view on the United States' blood glucose test strips users volume and market size.

The report additionally provides an all-round analysis of an overall number of patients with diabetes and insulin users in the United States. Moreover, the report consists of an assessment of reimbursement patterns and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape of the blood glucose test strips in the United States.

The report also delivers a detailed assessment of the latest happenings in the blood glucose test strips market. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, distribution, exclusive, and licensing agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores the exhaustive description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States blood glucose test strips market.

The report concludes with the profiles of key players in the United States blood glucose test strips market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview and key marketed products.

Major Players Profiled



Roche

Life Scan, Inc.

Arkray, Inc.

ForaCare

AgaMatrix, Inc.

Sanofi

i-SENS, Inc.

Omron Healthcare

Medtronic

Ypsomed Holding AG

Entra Health

Fifty50 Medical

iHealth Labs

Oak Tree Health

Omnis Health

Trividia Health, Inc.

Nova Diabetes Care

Abbott Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

Osang Healthcare Co. Ltd.

B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Key Questions Answered



How many people in the United States have diabetes?

have diabetes? How many people in the United States use insulin?

use insulin? What is the current size of the United States blood glucose test strips market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2027?

blood glucose test strips market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2027? What are the main drivers and restraints in the United States blood glucose test strips market?

blood glucose test strips market? What are the various blood glucose test strips available in the United States ?

? What are the reimbursement policies of the blood glucose test strips in the United States ?

? What is the regulatory system of the blood glucose test strips in the United States ?

? How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020-2027?

Who are the top market players and what are their happenings, overview, and key marketed products?

List of Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. United States Diabetes Population and Forecast, 2015-2027

3. United States Insulin Users Volume and Forecast, 2015-2027

4. United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Users Volume Assessment and Forecast, 2015-2027

5. United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2027

6. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

7. Latest Happenings in the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

8. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

9. Regulatory Framework of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

10. Key Companies Profiles (Overview and Key Marketed Products)



