United States Burger Restaurant Industry Research Report 2023-2028: Grilling the Stats - The Industry Will Likely Continue Approaching Market Saturation, Hurting Participation

Industry revenue recovered in 2021 as the government eased COVID-19 restrictions. Consequently, industry revenue is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to $176.8 billion over the past five years, including an expected 0.1% decline in 2023 alone.
The Burger Restaurants sector, a dominant player in the foodservice market, has seen commendable growth over recent years. With rising disposable income, more consumers are dining out, further propelling this industry.
Despite its standing in the food market, it hasn't been immune to challenges, notably from the expansive foodservice market and the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But even during lockdowns, the burger's status as a favored takeout option remained undeterred. Within this industry, from fast food joints to upscale eateries, the range of establishments varies, encompassing chains, independents, and franchises.
MAJOR COMPANIES
- McDonald's Corporation
- Burger King Corp
