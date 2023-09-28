United States Burger Restaurant Industry Research Report 2023-2028: Grilling the Stats - The Industry Will Likely Continue Approaching Market Saturation, Hurting Participation

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Burger Restaurants in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry revenue recovered in 2021 as the government eased COVID-19 restrictions. Consequently, industry revenue is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to $176.8 billion over the past five years, including an expected 0.1% decline in 2023 alone.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.

The Burger Restaurants sector, a dominant player in the foodservice market, has seen commendable growth over recent years. With rising disposable income, more consumers are dining out, further propelling this industry.

Despite its standing in the food market, it hasn't been immune to challenges, notably from the expansive foodservice market and the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But even during lockdowns, the burger's status as a favored takeout option remained undeterred. Within this industry, from fast food joints to upscale eateries, the range of establishments varies, encompassing chains, independents, and franchises.

Dive into this comprehensive report to understand industry forecasts, key players, and growth metrics for the next five years.

MAJOR COMPANIES

  • McDonald's Corporation
  • Burger King Corp

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jyfhim

