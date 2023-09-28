United States Burger Restaurant Industry Research Report 2023-2028: Grilling the Stats - The Industry Will Likely Continue Approaching Market Saturation, Hurting Participation

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Burger Restaurants in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry revenue recovered in 2021 as the government eased COVID-19 restrictions. Consequently, industry revenue is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to $176.8 billion over the past five years, including an expected 0.1% decline in 2023 alone.

The Burger Restaurants sector, a dominant player in the foodservice market, has seen commendable growth over recent years. With rising disposable income, more consumers are dining out, further propelling this industry.

Despite its standing in the food market, it hasn't been immune to challenges, notably from the expansive foodservice market and the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But even during lockdowns, the burger's status as a favored takeout option remained undeterred. Within this industry, from fast food joints to upscale eateries, the range of establishments varies, encompassing chains, independents, and franchises.

MAJOR COMPANIES

McDonald's Corporation

Burger King Corp

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

