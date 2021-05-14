United States Business Intelligence Reference Directories Bundle 2021

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Government Support Index Handbook, Headquarters USA, Toll-Free Phone Book USA - Print Bundle" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A print bundle of three ready-reference directories providing up-to-date business intelligence.

Government Support Index Handbook

The Government Support Index is an online subscription service that provides detailed information for all federal domestic programs offering financial and non-financial assistance. Users can find programs and agency contacts by federal agency, award types, applicant/beneficiary eligibility and subject of need. Programs are organized in a thoughtful and procedural way as to guide the user through the search and evaluation of programs, eligibility, and application procedures.

Headquarters USA 2021, 43rd Edition

Headquarters USA lists headquarters and other central offices for the largest and most important businesses, organizations, agencies, and institutions in the United States and Canada.

The 2021 edition of Headquarters USA contains over 130,000 listings, presented by name and by subject. Listings are presented in both alphabetical and subject classified volumes and provide company or organization name along with its full address and telephone number. Most listings also include fax numbers, websites, and toll-free telephone numbers. Trading symbols and corresponding stock exchanges are also provided for publicly traded companies.

With this comprehensive directory, you and your patrons can find verified, accurate, up-to-date information for all types of businesses, industries, and related organizations.

Toll-Free Phone Book USA 2021, 25th Edition

The Toll-Free Phone Book USA 2021, 25th Edition provides verified, accurate and up-to-date toll-free telephone numbers, along with other key contact information, for top companies, organizations, and institutions nationwide.

Listings are presented in two easy-to-use sections: an alphabetical section, in which listings are arranged alphabetically by company or organization name; and a classified section, in which listings are arranged under subject headings and subheadings by business or organization type. All of the entries are listed in each section.

