United States Cancer Antibodies Market, Drug Sales, Patent & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Dominating the Antibodies Sales

In the last few years, therapeutic antibodies have gained maximum share in the US cancer therapeutics market. Their ability to specifically target the antigens on cancer has enabled the development of several targeted therapies. Furthermore, advancement in the field of biotechnology has also led to development of new generation therapeutic agents. To date, several modalities of therapeutic antibodies including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, antibody drug conjugates, and radiolabelled antibodies have been approved by US FDA which has shown robust response in the market. These are indicated for the management of several cancers including breast cancer, lung cancer, blood cancer, colorectal cancer, and other malignancies.



In 2021, the immune checkpoint inhibitors segment held the maximum share in the US cancer antibody market owing to their unique mechanism of action. The immune checkpoint inhibitors act by blocking the checkpoint protein, which are responsible for the prevention of cancer cells from the action of immune system. To date, 8 immune checkpoint inhibitors have entered the US market which is showing increasing sales every year. Apart from this, researchers are also evaluating other immune checkpoint including LAG-3, TIGIT, and others which are mainly present in clinical development.



The promising response of antibody therapeutics in the management of several cancers has gained a lot of attention from researchers. To date, more than 1000 clinical trials are ongoing in US, which are evaluating the role of therapeutic antibodies as monotherapy or combinational therapy in the management of cancer. For instance, researchers have developed next generation trispecific antibodies and bispecific antibody conjugate which are in initial stages of clinical development. The large number of clinical and preclinical studies suggests the promising future of antibody therapeutics in various cancers.



As per the report findings, the US cancer antibody market is expected to surpass US$ 85 Billion by 2028. A rise in incidence of various cancer conditions, an increase in popularity of advance therapies, and a surge in geriatric population are the key factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost involved in new drug development coupled with threat of failure and adverse effects associated with cancer antibody therapies is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, the high potential of emerging economies and higher number of potential drugs in pipeline are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in future.

US Cancer Antibodies Market, Drug Sales, Patent & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028 Report Highlights:

US Cancer Antibodies Market Opportunity: > US$ 85 Billion by 2028

by 2028 US Cancer Antibodies Market To Witness More Than 200% Absolute Growth

Current & Future market Projections by Drugs & Therapeutic Class

Clinical Trials Insight On by Company, Indication, Patient Segment and Phase

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Dominating The Antibodies Sales: > 15 Billion In 2021

Insight on FDA Approved 61 Cancer Antibodies Available in US Market

Price, Dosage, Patent and Sales Insight on Cancer Antibodies Available In Market

US Cancer Biosimilar Market Opportunity Insight

Key Topics Covered:

US Cancer Antibodies Market Analysis

US Cancer Antibodies Market by Therapeutic Class

US Breast Cancer Antibodies Market

US Blood Cancer Antibody Market

US Lung Cancer Antibody Market

US Colorectal Cancer Antibodies Market Overview

US Cancer Biosimilar Market

US Cancer Antibodies Clinical Trials Overview

US HER2 Inhibiting Antibodies - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

US VEGF/VEGFR Inhibiting Antibodies -Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

US Antibody-Drug Conjugates - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

US CD20-Directed Antibody - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

US Bispecific Antibodies - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

CD52 Monoclonal Antibodies - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

CD38 Monoclonal Antibodies - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

EGFR Inhibitors - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

Combinational Antibodies - Availability, Dosage, Price & Sales Analysis

Others Cancer Targeting Antibodies of US - Availability, Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amgen

AryoGen Pharmed

AstraZeneca plc

BIOCAD

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Mayer Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Genentech

Immunomedics

Innovent Biologics

Jassen Pharmaceuticals

MacroGenics

mAbxience

Mylan

Outlook Therapeutics

Pfizer

Prestige Biopharma

Roche

Samsung Bio

Seagen

