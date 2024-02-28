United States Casino Gaming Equipment Market Insights Report 2023-2029 Featuring Konami, Light & Wonder, PlayAGS, Aristocrat Leisure, Everi Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Casino Gaming Equipment Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US casino gaming equipment market was valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% from 2023 to 2029.

The US casino gaming equipment market is growing significantly due to bigger and better slot machines, growing demand for live dealers, growing adoption of AR and VR in gambling, rising popularity of the online gambling market, incorporating artificial intelligence technology, growing demand for electronic gaming tables, growing hospitality industry, rising involvement of vendors, and rising demand for extravagant casinos.

US CASINO GAMING EQUIPMENT MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The popularity of electronic gaming tables is growing significantly due to the high-definition display and touchscreens, which give players a more immersive gaming experience.

The demand for replacement segment is a major contributor to the US casino gaming equipment market, which is expected to grow significantly in coming years.

Ainsworth Game Technology, Aristocrat Leisure, Everi Holdings, Incredible Technologies, International Game Technology, Konami Holdings, Light & Wonder, and PlayAGS are the leading players and have strong market penetration. Vendors such as ANGEL GROUP CO., LTD, Aruze Gaming America, Inc., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, Gambling Partners International, Jackpot Digital Inc., Magic Dreams, Novomatic, Ortiz Gaming, Rye Park Gaming, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, and many others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

Standalone casinos are early adopters of advanced technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, etc.

The popularity of casinos in the US is rising among youngsters. 30% of the adult population in the US visited casinos in 2022. Thus, the casinos seek innovative gaming equipment to cater to these audiences.

In the US casino gaming equipment market, the trend of chip customization is growing significantly. This is due to casinos' branding, unique designs, and logos, which enhance the player experience and brand recognition.

Demand Market Insights (2023-2029)

Replacement

New/Expansionary

Product Insights (2023-2029)

Slot Machines

Gaming Tables

VLTs

Video Poker Machines

Others

Installation Market Insights (2023-2029)

Inside

Outside

End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)

Standalone Casino

Hotel Casino

Cruise and Riverboat Casino

Others

