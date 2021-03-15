United States CBD in Cosmetics Regulatory Report 2020: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has Not Taken a Stance Against CBD in Cosmetics

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 The "Regulatory Report: CBD in Cosmetics - a US State-By-State Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cosmetics have been a mainstay in the CBD market in the US, and there are no signs that that is likely to change any time soon.

According to market analysis by CBD-Intel, topicals are the second-most common type of CBD products carried by top brands as of the third quarter of 2020 (behind oils). Furthermore, more SKUs were added in the topical category than all other product types in the US between Q1 and Q3 of 2020.



The popularity of CBD cosmetic products is likely due in part to the US federal government's tolerance of them. Whereas the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken stances against CBD in food and as dietary supplements, it has not taken a stance against CBD in cosmetics.



