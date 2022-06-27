United States Closed-Loop Prepaid Cards Markets, 2021-2025: Open-Loop Prepaid Total, Cash Access, Business Time and Expense, Campus, In-Store Gift Cards, Government Category, Insurance, HR

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The '18th Annual U.S. Closed-Loop Prepaid Cards Market Forecasts, 2021-2025'report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the growth and development of the open-loop prepaid cards industry through 2025. The report examines loads, growth potential, and market dynamics in the United States across all open-loop prepaid card segments.

The pandemic has affected open-loop card loads differently by segment. Most of the growth in open-loop prepaid loads came from government benefits: state unemployment and stimulus programs.

Segments that displayed negative growth decreased as a consequence of COVID-19 induced impacts: decreased travel, physical location closures or delays in service amidst social distancing, and decreased consumer income.

Consumers also purchased more digital open-loop gift cards. As the pandemic subsides and government benefits cease in 2021, we expect a drop in open-loop loads for 2021, followed by a slight positive trend into 2025.

The forecast identifies key segments that will continue to decline over the next few years as well as those forecast to grow. The economy, regulation, consumer behavior, and the COVID-19 pandemic will all influence which segments grow and which decline.

Highlights of the report include:

Open-loop prepaid card load category market share in 2020

Open-loop prepaid card loads, forecast, and analysis into 2025 by segment

Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on open-loop prepaid card market segments

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Open-Loop Prepaid Total Cash Access Category Business Time and Expense Campus In-Store Gift Cards Government Category Insurance Payroll and Benefits Other Conclusion

