United States Commercial Prepaid Closed-Loop Card Market Report 2021-2025: Share of Combined Commercial Card Products, Closed-loop vs. Open-loop Market Share, Segment Share Trends

The "Commercial Prepaid: U.S. Closed-Loop Market Review and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides total load estimates by commercial prepaid card category and reveals trends in the commercial closed-loop prepaid cards industry through 2025.
The pandemic has caused market changes which have negatively affected commercial closed-loop prepaid card loads in 2020. Certain closed-loop segments have been affected more than others and are forecast to rebound at different rates.
Highlights of this report include:
- U.S. commercial prepaid share of combined commercial card products, 2020
- U.S. commercial closed-loop vs. open-loop load market share (2020-2025F)
- U.S. commercial prepaid closed-loop loads by segment (2020-2025F)
- Analysis of U.S. commercial closed-loop prepaid card segment share trends
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Methodology
- Prepaid Share of U.S. Commercial Card Spend
- U.S. Commercial Prepaid Market
- U.S. Commercial Closed-Loop Prepaid Segment Loads
- Commercial Closed-Loop Prepaid Card Segment Share and Trends
- Conclusion
