United States Commercial Prepaid Closed-Loop Card Market Report 2021-2025: Share of Combined Commercial Card Products, Closed-loop vs. Open-loop Market Share, Segment Share Trends

News provided by

Research and Markets

Jan 18, 2022, 05:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Prepaid: U.S. Closed-Loop Market Review and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides total load estimates by commercial prepaid card category and reveals trends in the commercial closed-loop prepaid cards industry through 2025.

The pandemic has caused market changes which have negatively affected commercial closed-loop prepaid card loads in 2020. Certain closed-loop segments have been affected more than others and are forecast to rebound at different rates.

Highlights of this report include:

  • U.S. commercial prepaid share of combined commercial card products, 2020
  • U.S. commercial closed-loop vs. open-loop load market share (2020-2025F)
  • U.S. commercial prepaid closed-loop loads by segment (2020-2025F)
  • Analysis of U.S. commercial closed-loop prepaid card segment share trends

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction
  2. Methodology
  3. Prepaid Share of U.S. Commercial Card Spend
  4. U.S. Commercial Prepaid Market
  5. U.S. Commercial Closed-Loop Prepaid Segment Loads
  6. Commercial Closed-Loop Prepaid Card Segment Share and Trends
  7. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvtaq4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets