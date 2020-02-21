United States Connected Car Services in 2018 (2020 Report) - Security & Data Privacy Perceived as the Main Barriers for Adoption Amongst Uninterested Respondents

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice of Customer Analysis on Connected Car Services in the United States, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study seeks to evaluate the current usage of connected car applications such as digital assistants, online infotainment services, telematics services, navigation services, and data-enabled services in the United States. It also focuses on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment, brand, and customer preference.

The study seeks to highlight the most preferred and sought-after connected car applications and their use cases amongst customers across vehicle segments.

Data was collected by means of a panel-based survey from respondents across the Northeastern, Southern, Midwestern, and Western regions of the United States. 1,652 decision-makers or key influencers for connected car services were questioned as part of the survey.



Connected Car Services: Highlights

The use of digital assistants on private devices is improving. Alexa and Siri lead in terms of in-car usage.

Services such as real-time traffic updates, contextual Point of Interest (POI) assistance, and incident alerts in near real time (e.g., Waze) are of interest to more than 60% of drivers.

More than 40% of drivers would like to receive hazardous weather warnings and driving warnings, UBI, and maintenance/diagnostics-related services in their vehicles in future.

Security and data privacy are perceived as the main barriers for adoption amongst respondents uninterested in data services.

Research Scope

Identification of the most preferred connected car services (and their use cases) for customers.

In-depth analysis of the services preferred (and their use cases) in different vehicle segments.

Understanding of the challenges limiting the adoption of data-enabled services.

Identification of the major connected car services that customers would seek going forward.

Understanding of customer willingness or lack of it to share their data with automakers for personalized services.

Research Highlights

Car Purchase and Ownership: This section analyses consumers' perspectives towards vehicle purchase in the United States . It also identifies drivers' attitude towards the use of different connected vehicle technologies and autonomous cars in the future.

. It also identifies drivers' attitude towards the use of different connected vehicle technologies and autonomous cars in the future. Digital Assistants: This section showcases the key use cases and frequency of use of digital assistants in connected vehicles and reasons for the growing interest amongst consumers.

Online Infotainment Services and In-car Features: This section identifies the key online services and features used in cars and presents the preferred online services for the future.

Telematics and Navigation Services: This section highlights the telematics and navigation services currently popular amongst vehicle owners and also sheds light on emerging consumer preferences for connected car services.

Data-enabled Services: This section highlights the growing customer interest in data-enabled services, identifies consumer expectations on data privacy, and highlights the common barriers limiting the full-scale adoption of these services.

Companies Mentioned



Amazon Alexa

Apple Siri

Waze

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Key Questions this Study will Answer

2. Respondent Sample Overview

Overview of Sample Structure

Sample Structure - Respondent Distribution

Demographic Profile

3. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Sections Covered

Car Purchase and Ownership

Digital Assistants

Online Services and In-car Features

Telematics and Navigation Services

Data-enabled Services

4. Car Purchase and Ownership

General Criteria for Vehicle Purchase

Top Brands Owned by Segment

Attitudes Towards Car Ownership and Driving

Car Technology Interest

5. Digital Assistants

Overall Use of Digital Assistants

Devices on Which Digital Assistants are Used in a Car

Top Digital Assistants Used in Vehicles

Use of Digital Assistants by Application

6. Online Service and In-car Features

Current Use of Online Services in a Car

Current Inbuilt Features and Usage

Demand for In-car Features

Preferred Mode of Controlling Connected Devices

Preferred Mode of Using Connected Services

Interest in Autonomous Driving Mode

7. Telematics and Navigation Services

Interest in Telematics Services

Preferred Subscription Model

Interest in Navigation and Safety Services

8. Data-enabled Services

General Interest in Data-enabled Services

Interest in Data-enabled Services

Reasons for Lack of Interest in Data-enabled Services

Willingness to Share Data with Car Dealer/Car Maker

Expectations on Data Privacy

Expectations Towards Reward/Payment for Sharing Data

Level of Trust on Car Makers Providing Data-enabled Services

9. Driver Identity Profile

Digital Driver Identity Profile

10. Key Conclusions

