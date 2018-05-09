United States Construction Aggregates Market 2018-2022 Featuring CEMEX, Heidelbergcement, LafargeHolcim, Martin Marietta & Vulcan Materials Company

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Construction Aggregates Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The construction aggregates market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.76% during the period 2018-2022.
Construction Aggregates Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing demand for recycled aggregates. The increasing demand for recycled aggregates will be a major trend gaining traction in the construction aggregates market in the US during the next few years. Owing to the adverse environmental impacts of mining construction aggregates, construction companies are preferring the usage of recycled aggregate.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in construction activities in the US. Globally, construction aggregates are mainly used in concrete as a filler material to provide volume, strength, wear, and erosion resistance. Additionally, they also provide composition, specific gravity, and surface texture to the product.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high transportation costs. The process of producing construction aggregates comprises different levels. In the first step, the alluvial material is extracted from mines with the help of loaders and excavators.
Key vendors
- CEMEX
- Heidelbergcement
- LafargeHolcim
- Martin Marietta
- Vulcan Materials Company
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Crushed stone
- Sand and gravel
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Non-building
- Non-residential
- Residential -
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for recycled aggregates
- Emergence of hydraulic cement concrete
- Connected mines concept gaining popularity
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
