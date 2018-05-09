United States Construction Aggregates Market 2018-2022 Featuring CEMEX, Heidelbergcement, LafargeHolcim, Martin Marietta & Vulcan Materials Company

The construction aggregates market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.76% during the period 2018-2022.

Construction Aggregates Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for recycled aggregates. The increasing demand for recycled aggregates will be a major trend gaining traction in the construction aggregates market in the US during the next few years. Owing to the adverse environmental impacts of mining construction aggregates, construction companies are preferring the usage of recycled aggregate.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in construction activities in the US. Globally, construction aggregates are mainly used in concrete as a filler material to provide volume, strength, wear, and erosion resistance. Additionally, they also provide composition, specific gravity, and surface texture to the product.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high transportation costs. The process of producing construction aggregates comprises different levels. In the first step, the alluvial material is extracted from mines with the help of loaders and excavators.

Key vendors



CEMEX

Heidelbergcement

LafargeHolcim

Martin Marietta

Vulcan Materials Company

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Crushed stone



Sand and gravel



Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Non-building



Non-residential



Residential -

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing demand for recycled aggregates

Emergence of hydraulic cement concrete

Connected mines concept gaining popularity

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vt55cg/united_states?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-construction-aggregates-market-2018-2022-featuring-cemex-heidelbergcement-lafargeholcim-martin-marietta--vulcan-materials-company-300645595.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

