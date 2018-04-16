United States Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting Market 2018-2020

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This report covers the U.S. market for food gifting. For this report, food gifts are defined as food items that are packaged in a way that is suitable for gifting.
U.S. food gifting is being shaped by shifts in generational preferences and in ordering preferences favoring online marketers, as well as the need to maintain relationships with purchasers across occasions while deepening relationships beyond those occasions. And across generations and incomes, choice, competition and value converge to create strong consumer expectations: food gifters demand high quality, trust and value; food gift marketers that cannot deliver on freshness, quality and organizational excellence will see gifters go elsewhere.
Factors to market growth
Innovation: The Big Picture
Products that can deliver on exclusivity and artisan-ship can empower food gifting brands and help protect them against the specter of commoditization and constant discounting. In this regard, many market participants are clearly delivering, as suggested by ample evidence highlighted in the Food Gifting Innovation chapter of this report. More broadly, the high degree of market innovation has been a key to continued growth.
Building brand power
Food gifting marketers that have maintained and even built brand power are building moats around their businesses that also protect them against commoditization and irrelevance. Food gifting marketers using softer sales approaches, such as those featuring recipes, offer an enticing alternative to constant discount offers. Story telling can enhance brand power, by helping to create a sense of authenticity and uniqueness, to impart knowledge and build trust, and to convey why a product or brand is exclusive. This dovetails with curation, which helps build a bulwark to protect against price-driven shopping habits. Imbuing products with gourmet and artisan qualities heightens brand power further. In aggregate, this explains why high-end, boutique food gifting marketers are sought after.
Occasion expansion
Major holidays' market maturity translates to the need to continue inventing and reinventing food gifts and to keep a watchful eye for ways to broaden holiday-related purchase rationales. Food gift marketers have pushed further into everyday gifting, which provides more blue sky and is continuing to market growth. Opportunity extends to product category expansion, cross-brand and cross-category innovation, and new product categories.
Corporate food gifting
Food gifting marketers have continued to hone their corporate gifting strategies to target not only the winter holidays but also an expanded slate of opportunities. Packaged Facts survey results suggest that work anniversaries and thank you gestures also generate food gifting sales. Tax changes are a wildcard that could boost 2018 corporate food gifting growth beyond that forecasted .
Navigating the generational divide
The food gifting market remains buoyed by higher-HH income consumers and is heavily dependent on older consumers. However, keys to solving the omni-channel food gift purchase equation include navigating a generational shift in food gifting ordering preferences and developing a strategy to grow with Amazon without being cannibalized by it. Tapping Millennials means tapping the events important to them, ensuring that food gifting marketers in the habit of servicing less digitally-dependent customers transition to courting younger consumers more squarely in the digital realm, and turning some historical gifting associations on their heads.
Report scope
Food gifts must be purchased; a food item prepared at home and given to someone is not included. There are two types of food gifts: 1) Gift-packaged candy - includes boxed chocolates, other gift-packaged chocolate and non-chocolate gift-packaged candy; and 2) Specialty food gifts - gift-packaged foods other than candy/chocolate. Food gifts range from baskets of treats to eat while watching football to food gift baskets at Christmas or birthdays. Food gifts can be purchased for any occasion or no occasion, for someone else or for oneself. While some food gifts, particularly assortments, may include beverages such as coffee or alcohol, those products as stand-alone gifts are excluded from this report. Food baskets refer to pre-packaged assortments of foods and beverages, not consumer-assembled baskets of these items.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Report scope
Report Summary
Market size and forecast
Food gifting occasion analysis
Food gifting: to whom, how many and how much
Types of food gifts
Reasons for buying and not buying food gifts
Food gifting retail distribution
Food gifting innovation
Food gifting companies and brands
Sales Growth Opportunities
Building brand power
Millennials
Sustainability
Functional packaging
The tax man treads lighter
Everyday gifting
Occasion reinvention, eating occasions, and engagement occasions
Product category expansion, cross-brand and cross-category innovation, and new product categories
Market Size and Forecast
Consumer and Corporate
Forecast Through 2020
Market factors
Purchase share by demographic
Food Gifting Occasion Analysis
Holiday and Every Day
Winter Holidays Remain the Mainstay
Personal vs. work-related food gifting occasions
Major Holidays
Winter holidays
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Major Life Events
Births
Graduations
Weddings and anniversaries
Sympathy-driven occasions: illness, injury and death
Illness and injury
Death in the family
For Whom and How Much
Giving and Receiving
Gifts for Others vs. Self
Food gift purchasers: type of recipients
Number of recipients per individual food gift purchaser
Amount spent per food gift
Types of Food Gifts
Purchasing for Others
Boxed Chocolates Candies Remain Most Prevalent
Types of food gifts people purchase for self
Personal vs. work-related food gifting occasions
Work-related food gifting occasions: demographic analysis
Gourmet gift basket purchasers
Trends over time
Demographic analysis
Reasons for Buying and Not Buying Food Gifts
Reasons for purchasing food gifts: 2010-2018 trends
Attributes sought in specialty food gifts: 2010-2018 trends
Reasons for not buying food gifts
Among food gifters
Among non-food gifters
Food Gifting Retail Distribution
Online purchasing trends
More consumers purchasing online and making more purchases online
Mobile purchasing catching on
Tendency to purchase in the store declines
Ordering trends: online vs. phone/mail
Online channel gains, but growth tapers
Gourmet gift basket/assortment purchases: online vs. mail/phone
Online ordering: Amazon vs. selected food gifting retailers
Specialty food gift purchase locations used in past 12 months
Food Gifting Innovation
Healthy indulgence
The sugar boogeyman
Natural and functional health
Portion control
Sustainability and fair trade
Sustainability hits home for chocolate marketers
All in on fair trade
Functional packaging
Story telling
Peeking behind the scenes
Sourcing
Exclusivity, curation and knowledge
Gourmet and artisan
Celebrity
Experiences
Tradition
Packaging
Ethnic and regional heritage
Purchase rationale expansion
Product category expansion
Cross-brand and cross-category innovation
New product categories
Everyday gifting for every food gifting marketer
Subscriptions
Occasion inclusion
Classes and events
Occasions, occasions, occasions
Eating occasions
Customization and personalization
In-store engagement
Retail locations
Pop-ups
Mobile trucks
Food gift cards
Food Gifting Companies & Brands
Introduction
Chocolate specialists
Lindt & Sprngli Group
Russell Stover Candies
Godiva
Bakery food specialists
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Salty food specialists
Popcornopolis
Fruit specialist
Edible Arrangements
Savory food specialist
Hickory Farms
Gourmet food specialists
Harry & David
FoodyDirect
Floral specialists
1-800-Flowers.com
FTD Companies, Inc.
