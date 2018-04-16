United States Consumer and Corporate Food Gifting Market 2018-2020

This report covers the U.S. market for food gifting. For this report, food gifts are defined as food items that are packaged in a way that is suitable for gifting.

U.S. food gifting is being shaped by shifts in generational preferences and in ordering preferences favoring online marketers, as well as the need to maintain relationships with purchasers across occasions while deepening relationships beyond those occasions. And across generations and incomes, choice, competition and value converge to create strong consumer expectations: food gifters demand high quality, trust and value; food gift marketers that cannot deliver on freshness, quality and organizational excellence will see gifters go elsewhere.



Factors to market growth



Innovation: The Big Picture



Products that can deliver on exclusivity and artisan-ship can empower food gifting brands and help protect them against the specter of commoditization and constant discounting. In this regard, many market participants are clearly delivering, as suggested by ample evidence highlighted in the Food Gifting Innovation chapter of this report. More broadly, the high degree of market innovation has been a key to continued growth.



Building brand power



Food gifting marketers that have maintained and even built brand power are building moats around their businesses that also protect them against commoditization and irrelevance. Food gifting marketers using softer sales approaches, such as those featuring recipes, offer an enticing alternative to constant discount offers. Story telling can enhance brand power, by helping to create a sense of authenticity and uniqueness, to impart knowledge and build trust, and to convey why a product or brand is exclusive. This dovetails with curation, which helps build a bulwark to protect against price-driven shopping habits. Imbuing products with gourmet and artisan qualities heightens brand power further. In aggregate, this explains why high-end, boutique food gifting marketers are sought after.



Occasion expansion



Major holidays' market maturity translates to the need to continue inventing and reinventing food gifts and to keep a watchful eye for ways to broaden holiday-related purchase rationales. Food gift marketers have pushed further into everyday gifting, which provides more blue sky and is continuing to market growth. Opportunity extends to product category expansion, cross-brand and cross-category innovation, and new product categories.



Corporate food gifting



Food gifting marketers have continued to hone their corporate gifting strategies to target not only the winter holidays but also an expanded slate of opportunities. Packaged Facts survey results suggest that work anniversaries and thank you gestures also generate food gifting sales. Tax changes are a wildcard that could boost 2018 corporate food gifting growth beyond that forecasted .



Navigating the generational divide



The food gifting market remains buoyed by higher-HH income consumers and is heavily dependent on older consumers. However, keys to solving the omni-channel food gift purchase equation include navigating a generational shift in food gifting ordering preferences and developing a strategy to grow with Amazon without being cannibalized by it. Tapping Millennials means tapping the events important to them, ensuring that food gifting marketers in the habit of servicing less digitally-dependent customers transition to courting younger consumers more squarely in the digital realm, and turning some historical gifting associations on their heads.



Report scope



Food gifts must be purchased; a food item prepared at home and given to someone is not included. There are two types of food gifts: 1) Gift-packaged candy - includes boxed chocolates, other gift-packaged chocolate and non-chocolate gift-packaged candy; and 2) Specialty food gifts - gift-packaged foods other than candy/chocolate. Food gifts range from baskets of treats to eat while watching football to food gift baskets at Christmas or birthdays. Food gifts can be purchased for any occasion or no occasion, for someone else or for oneself. While some food gifts, particularly assortments, may include beverages such as coffee or alcohol, those products as stand-alone gifts are excluded from this report. Food baskets refer to pre-packaged assortments of foods and beverages, not consumer-assembled baskets of these items.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Report scope

Report Summary

Market size and forecast

Food gifting occasion analysis

Food gifting: to whom, how many and how much

Types of food gifts

Reasons for buying and not buying food gifts

Food gifting retail distribution

Food gifting innovation

Food gifting companies and brands

Sales Growth Opportunities

Building brand power

Millennials

Sustainability

Functional packaging

The tax man treads lighter

Everyday gifting

Occasion reinvention, eating occasions, and engagement occasions

Product category expansion, cross-brand and cross-category innovation, and new product categories



Market Size and Forecast

Consumer and Corporate

Forecast Through 2020

Market factors

Purchase share by demographic



Food Gifting Occasion Analysis

Holiday and Every Day

Winter Holidays Remain the Mainstay

Personal vs. work-related food gifting occasions

Major Holidays

Winter holidays

Valentine's Day

Easter

Mother's Day

Major Life Events

Births

Graduations

Weddings and anniversaries

Sympathy-driven occasions: illness, injury and death

Illness and injury

Death in the family



For Whom and How Much

Giving and Receiving

Gifts for Others vs. Self

Food gift purchasers: type of recipients

Number of recipients per individual food gift purchaser

Amount spent per food gift



Types of Food Gifts

Purchasing for Others

Boxed Chocolates Candies Remain Most Prevalent

Types of food gifts people purchase for self

Personal vs. work-related food gifting occasions

Work-related food gifting occasions: demographic analysis

Gourmet gift basket purchasers

Trends over time

Demographic analysis



Reasons for Buying and Not Buying Food Gifts

Reasons for purchasing food gifts: 2010-2018 trends

Attributes sought in specialty food gifts: 2010-2018 trends

Reasons for not buying food gifts

Among food gifters

Among non-food gifters



Food Gifting Retail Distribution

Online purchasing trends

More consumers purchasing online and making more purchases online

Mobile purchasing catching on

Tendency to purchase in the store declines

Ordering trends: online vs. phone/mail

Online channel gains, but growth tapers

Gourmet gift basket/assortment purchases: online vs. mail/phone

Online ordering: Amazon vs. selected food gifting retailers

Specialty food gift purchase locations used in past 12 months



Food Gifting Innovation

Healthy indulgence

The sugar boogeyman

Natural and functional health

Portion control

Sustainability and fair trade

Sustainability hits home for chocolate marketers

All in on fair trade

Functional packaging

Story telling

Peeking behind the scenes

Sourcing

Exclusivity, curation and knowledge

Gourmet and artisan

Celebrity

Experiences

Tradition

Packaging

Ethnic and regional heritage

Purchase rationale expansion

Product category expansion

Cross-brand and cross-category innovation

New product categories

Everyday gifting for every food gifting marketer

Subscriptions

Occasion inclusion

Classes and events

Occasions, occasions, occasions

Eating occasions

Customization and personalization

In-store engagement

Retail locations

Pop-ups

Mobile trucks

Food gift cards



Food Gifting Companies & Brands

Introduction

Chocolate specialists

Lindt & Sprngli Group

Russell Stover Candies

Godiva

Bakery food specialists

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Salty food specialists

Popcornopolis

Fruit specialist

Edible Arrangements

Savory food specialist

Hickory Farms

Gourmet food specialists

Harry & David

FoodyDirect

Floral specialists

1-800-Flowers.com

FTD Companies, Inc.



