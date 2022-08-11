United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market to Grow Annually by 11.5% Through 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market 2022: Focus on CGM Vs BGM Market, Reimbursement, Regulation, Initiatives, Growth Drivers, Major Deals, Key Company Profiles, Latest Developments, Demand, Opportunity, and Forecast to 2028' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) was valued at $2,830 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period, to reach $6,000 Million by 2028.

The Prominent Factors that are Expected to Contribute to the Growth of the United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Rising Incidence of Diabetes

Minimally Invasive in Nature

Less Painful

Real-Time Monitoring

Rapid and Precise Results

New Product Launches

Supportive Government Initiatives

Growing Awareness About Diabetes Preventive Care

This new 2022 market report provides a holistic analysis of the entire United States continuous glucose monitoring market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States' continuous glucose monitoring market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2019 - 2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value, volume analysis, and trends for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) in the United States. A comprehensive comparative analysis has been done on continuous glucose monitoring devices.

Additionally, this up-to-date report describes the latest features of reimbursement patterns and offers a clear view of the regulatory framework of the United States' continuous glucose monitoring market. Key trends in terms of collaboration and partnership deals are analyzed in detail. The report also delivers an in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, drivers, and restraining forces that influence the growth of the United States' continuous glucose monitoring market.

The report also analyses detailed profiles of innovative and leading players with information on business overview, product portfolio, and the newest developments. Other emerging players are making innovative technology-based continuous glucose monitoring that is likely to disturb the market share during the forecast period.

The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis, thoroughly integrating different models.

The Key Market Players for the United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market are Listed Below:

Abbott

Dexcom, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Diabetes Population (2019 - 2028): An Analysis

2.1 Overall Diabetes Population

2.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes

2.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes

2.1.3 Newly Diagnosed Type 1 Diabetes

3. United States Insulin Users and Forecast (2019 - 2027)

4. United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Users Volume Assessment and Market Size 2019 -2028

4.1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Users Volume Assessment

4.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Size and Forecast

5. United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Vs Blood Glucose Meter (BGM) Market Size and Growth Rate (2019 - 2028)

6. United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

6.1 Key Market Growth Drivers

6.2 Key Market Challenges

7. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Comparative Analysis

8. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

9. Regulation Framework of the United States Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

10. Collaboration Deals in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

11. Partnership Deals in the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

12. Key Companies Analysis

