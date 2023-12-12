United States Countertops Market Insights Report 2023: A $35+ Billion Industry by 2028 Featuring Key Vendors - Caesarstone, Cambria, Cosentino, DuPont, Formica, and Wilsonart

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S Countertops Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US countertops market was valued at $28.07 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of $35.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the countertops market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of countertops is included in the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US countertops, including the US countertops market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.  It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The US countertops market is growing significantly due to the trend of making larger kitchens and multiple bathrooms, increasing interest in outdoor kitchens, wet bars, and islands, emerging demand for smart countertops, increasing demand for durable laminated countertops, the surge in the hospitality industry, increasing remodeling activities of residential bathroom & kitchen, rising commercial building and housing construction, and increasing research & development.
  • Quartz material-based countertops' popularity is rising in the US market. It is known for its durability, low maintenance, and stain resistance properties.
  • There is a significant demand for marble countertops from the hospitality industry in the US market, as it gives a luxurious look to the kitchen and bathrooms.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Caesarstone
  • Cambria
  • Cosentino Group
  • DuPont
  • Formica Corporation
  • Wilsonart

Other Prominent Vendors

  • American Countertops Inc.
  • Aristech Surfaces LLC
  • GRAMACO GRANITE AND MARBLE
  • Lotte Chemical
  • Hyundai L&C
  • Levantina
  • LX Hausys
  • Lozier Corporation
  • Midland Marble Ltd
  • PANOLAM INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC
  • Paxton Countertops
  • Precision Countertops
  • American Countertop Experts, Inc.
  • Arizona Tile, L.L.C.
  • C&D Granite LLC.
  • Cutting Edge Countertops Inc.
  • Dal-Tile Group, Inc
  • Flowform Countertops
  • Formatop Company
  • Granite America
  • Granite and Marble Express
  • Great Floors
  • IceStone
  • ING Granite Inc
  • Interogo Foundation
  • Intown Granite & Quartz
  • Masco Corporation
  • OKITE
  • Profile Cabinet
  • Raphael Stone
  • Sage Surfaces
  • SCI Surfaces
  • The Countertop Company
  • The Countertop Factory
  • Vicostone

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Material Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Granite
  • Solid Surface
  • Quartz
  • Marble
  • Others

Application Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Kitchen
  • Bathroom
  • Others

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Commercial
  • Residential

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the US Countertops Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About the Analyst

News Releases in Similar Topics

