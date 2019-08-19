United States Credit Card Charge-Off Collections Report 2019: Tightening Credit Management: Third Party Collections Augment Bank Card Issuers? Strategies to Control Loss

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Credit Card Charge-Off Collections Takes Brains not Brawn" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau is in the process of modernizing the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which is an appropriate move for the credit card industry. It is the perfect time for credit card issuers to consider their current collections strategies while the economy is performing well.

Credit Card Charge-Off Collections Takes Brains not Brawn report explains the importance of third-party collection agents and why proposed regulatory updates are appropriate for the U.S. credit card business.



Readers will learn how the credit card aging process works, why third-party agencies help manage financial institution account overflow, and how the FDCPA creates guard rails for the industry.



The timing of the original Fair Debt Collection Practices Act was perfect. Revolving debt in the U.S. hit $50 billion, comments the author of the research report. Today, the U.S. credit card market has more than $1 trillion of revolving debt. Loss rates are at normal levels, yet more than 1 million U.S. cardholders end up at collection agencies each year. FDCPA was born in a world before cellphones, email, and texts. FDCPA 2.0 addresses all these functions and curtails litigation in zombie debt. Both are appropriate next steps.



Highlights of the research report include:

A thorough explanation of credit card aging

Bankrupcy trends (2006-2019F)

Revolving debt trends in the U.S. (1968-2027F)

Charge-off rates for U.S. credit cards (2006-2023F)

Percentage of U.S. consumer accounts placed at collection agencies (2006-2018)

Regulatory controls impacting third-party collections

Customer complaints about collections by type

Collection process flow

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Sooner or Later, Credit Card Collections Move to a Different Arena

Days Contractual Delinquency Causes a Strategy Shift

Cardholders' Ability and Intent Drive Credit Card Decisioning

Bankruptcy Terminates Collection and Accelerates Charge-off

Credit Card Charge-offs Affect Many Americans

Almost Four Dollars of Every Hundred Becomes a Contractual Charge-off

of Every Hundred Becomes a Contractual Charge-off Collection Agencies Touch Many Households

Governing Third-Party Collection Agencies

Rules and Laws Affecting the Collection Industry

Collection Agency Work Is Not Easy

Third-Party Collections: Big Business

Dodd-Frank Governs Financial Institutions' Practices, FDCPA Governs Collection Agencies

FDCPA: 1978 Perfect Timing for Governance

FDCPA 1.0

FDCPA 2.0: Staying Relevant in the Digital Age

Supporting Technologies

Internal, Pre-Write-off Collections Manages Credit Risk

External Collection Management: Manage Vendors, Risks, and the Customer

Conclusions: What Credit Card Issuers Should Do



References

Related Research

Endnotes

Companies Mentioned



ACI Alorica

Banco Bradesco

Citi

Encore Capital Group

Equifax

Experian

Expert Global Solutions

FICO

NCO

Portfoliio Recovery Associates

PRA Group

TransUnion

